Promotion contenders Konkola Blades say head coach Charles Bwale is recovering almost three months after falling ill during training in Chililabombwe.

Bwale was hospitalised last February after collapsing during training before proceeding on sick leave in Lusaka.

Since then his assistant Lewingtone Mujembe has been drilling the FAZ National Division 1 side.

Club Secretary Mupeta Musonda is hoping Bwale can resume work before the season ends.

“Coach Bwale is still recuperating. At least now he has recovered, you are able to talk to him, he is able to discuss issues,” Musonda said.

“Any time he might join the team. Any time soon, before we close the season,” he said.

Musonda also spoke about Konkola’s aspirations to win promotion back to the FAZ Super Division.

“Our main objective is to ensure that we qualify for the Premier League. The boys are on top of the game,” he said.

Ahead of Wednesday’s delayed fixture against leaders Kansanshi Dynamos, Konkola are second in Division 1 on 50 points, two behind their rivals, after 26 matches played.