Nkana kept alive their hopes of surviving relegation after stunning leaders Zesco United 1-0 in the midweek FAZ Super Division match played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.
Striker Alex “Bazo” Ng’onga propelled Nkana to the famous win over Zesco when scoring a 20th minute header as Kalampa recorded their second straight win in three days.
This was Ng’onga’s fourth goal in four matches since joining Nkana from Power Dynamos last month.
The goal ended Zesco’s ten-match winning spree.
Meanwhile, Nkana stay second from the bottom of the table despite moving to 28 points from 26 matches played.
Nkana have eight matches before the season ends.
Meanwhile, league leaders Zesco remain stuck on 55 points after playing 26 matches.
Zesco’s lead at the top has been cut to six points by second placed Zanaco, who edged Power Dynamos 2-1 at home in Lusaka.
Power dropped one place down to number ten on 38 points after playing 30 matches.
Kabwe Warriors have jumped into third place following a 2-0 win over Green Buffaloes at Godfrey Ucar Chitalu Stadium.
Warriors have moved to 44 points after playing 29 matches while Buffaloes are number nine on 38 points.
FAZ Super Division – Week 30 Results/ Fixtures
Zanaco 2-1 Power Dynamos
Kabwe Warriors 2-0 Green Buffaloes
Young Green Eagles 1-0 Green Eagles
Forest Rangers 2-2 Prison Leopards
Lusaka Dynamos 1-0 Nkwazi
Napsa Stars 0-1 Red Arrows
Zesco United 0-1 Nkana
13/05/2021
Buildcon Vs Indeni
Lumwana Radiants Vs Kitwe United