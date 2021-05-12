Nkana kept alive their hopes of surviving relegation after stunning leaders Zesco United 1-0 in the midweek FAZ Super Division match played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Striker Alex “Bazo” Ng’onga propelled Nkana to the famous win over Zesco when scoring a 20th minute header as Kalampa recorded their second straight win in three days.

This was Ng’onga’s fourth goal in four matches since joining Nkana from Power Dynamos last month.

The goal ended Zesco’s ten-match winning spree.

Meanwhile, Nkana stay second from the bottom of the table despite moving to 28 points from 26 matches played.

Nkana have eight matches before the season ends.

Meanwhile, league leaders Zesco remain stuck on 55 points after playing 26 matches.

Zesco’s lead at the top has been cut to six points by second placed Zanaco, who edged Power Dynamos 2-1 at home in Lusaka.

Power dropped one place down to number ten on 38 points after playing 30 matches.

Kabwe Warriors have jumped into third place following a 2-0 win over Green Buffaloes at Godfrey Ucar Chitalu Stadium.

Warriors have moved to 44 points after playing 29 matches while Buffaloes are number nine on 38 points.

FAZ Super Division – Week 30 Results/ Fixtures

Zanaco 2-1 Power Dynamos

Kabwe Warriors 2-0 Green Buffaloes

Young Green Eagles 1-0 Green Eagles

Forest Rangers 2-2 Prison Leopards

Lusaka Dynamos 1-0 Nkwazi

Napsa Stars 0-1 Red Arrows

Zesco United 0-1 Nkana

13/05/2021

Buildcon Vs Indeni

Lumwana Radiants Vs Kitwe United