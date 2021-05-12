Over 200 UPND members in Libonda ward of Liuwa constituency in Kalabo district, Western Province have defected to the ruling Patriotic Front ( PF).

This came to light during the continued mobilization tour of the adopted PF Liuwa constituency candidate Mwangala Mwenda in Libonda ward.

Former UPND Libonda ward Chairman Matakala Sitali said the opposition UPND in the area it has not delivered development adding that schools such as Mukola has not received any help from the incumbent lawmaker Situmbeko Musokotwane.

Speaking on behalf of his fellow defectors, Mr Sitali said the adoption of PF Liuwa constituency candidate Mwangala Mwenda has cheered all the electorates of Libonda ward.

He on behalf of the defectors promised to vote for all the aspiring candidates on the PF ticket.

Mr Sitali said that there clinging to the opposition UPND in the constituency has made the area to lag behind in terms of development.

The Former UPND Libonda ward Chairman has urged voters in the entire constituency to come in numbers during the forth-coming general elections and cast their votes on the PF ticket led by President Edgar Lungu.

Meanwhile, the PF candidate for Liuwa constituency, Mwangala Mwenda has welcomed all the defectors by urging them to bring more members from all the wards into the ruling Patriotic Front.

Mrs Mwenda said it is only under the leadership of President Lungu that Liuwa constituency can receive meaningful development adding that it is high time that people in the area voted for a woman.