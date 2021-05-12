The Ministry of Commerce Trade and Industry has challenged residents who still doubt locally produced goods to try the products showcased in the proudly Zambian Campaign Catalogue, and prove that they are of excellent quality.

Minister of Commerce Trade and Industry, Christopher Yaluma, notes that government recognizes that consumers buy goods and services of high standards and quality, as opposed to purchasing the locally produced commodities.

Mr Yaluma assured the public that the products with the proudly Zambian logo are of good quality and go through a vetting process to ensure high standards.

“The proudly Zambian logo assures customers of quality. You may wish to note that products and services that are certified as ‘proudly Zambian’ go through a vetting process to ensure that they are of the highest standard,” he said.

The Minister called on citizens, businesses and institutions to pride themselves in Zambian products and think local first, as they buy products.

“I wish to call upon all citizens, business and institutions to take pride in our products and think local first by buying proudly Zambian products and services” Mr Yaluma said.

He stated that proudly Zambian products carry an official logo which is a mark of quality assurance and national pride, and differentiates them from other products.

Mr Yaluma noted that due to the negative effects that the COVID-19 pandemic had on the economic performance of country, residents should rally behind the proudly Zambian campaign that seeks to support the recovery of Zambia’s local businesses.

“In the response to the weakening economic performance, the government of the Republic of Zambia has put in place an economic recovery programme aimed at resorting economic growth to 3 percent by 2022,” he added.

The Minister said this during the official launch of the proudly Zambian campaign catalogue held at Mulungushi Conference Centre, in Lusaka today.

And speaking at the same event, Zambia Association of Manufacturers President Ezekiel Sekele expressed hope that the proudly Zambian campaign catalogue will make it easier for consumers to identify local products, which will result to increased consumption.

The ZAM President explained that the association decided to showcase some of the products registered under the campaign and compiled them in a catalogue for everyone to see.

Mr Sekele, in a speech read on his behalf by ZAM Board member Bridget Kambobe, stated that the catalogue will be widely distributed in both print and soft copy, in order to reach as many people as possible.

“I also note that that the catalogue is among the items that your ministry will be shipping to the upcoming Dubai expo and other international expos. This will greatly assist Zambian products penetrate international markets,” he added.

Meanwhile, the proudly Zambian Campaign National Steering Committee Chairperson, Roseta Chabala revealed that since 2018, 33 companies have been registered under the campaign and are expecting more to be registered this year and the years to come.

Ms Chabala expressed pleasure that stakeholders, have begun to demand for the proudly Zambian Catalogue, in order to acquaint themselves with the registered products.

“Buying a product registered under the proudly Zambian campaign has benefits which go beyond consumer satisfaction,” she added.