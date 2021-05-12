Zambia Postal Services (ZAMPOST) says technological advancements has made the institution suffere setbacks but is determined to come back to life.

ZAMPOST Assistant Director for Operations, Tamson Banda said the coming in of Technology such as smart phones has made the institution loose business.

Mr Banda said this today during a business development forum for government departments and parastatals that was organized by ZAMPOST in Solwezi.

“We have suffered setbacks in terms of service provision but I can assure you that we have diversified in terms of our services and ZAMPOST is coming back to life,” he said.

Mr Banda added that ZAMPOST is trying to see how they can partner with government departments in the provision of the express mail service (EMS).

He said the institution, despite loss of business, has commenced revamping some of its services such as EMS, post bus, ZAMPOST car sales agency, insurance brokers and travel and tours.

Mr Banda also thanked government for the various infrastructure that it has been building for ZAMPOST with the latest being Vubwi post office.

Meanwhile North-Western Province Permanent Secretary Willies Mangimela who officiated at the meeting appealed to stakeholders at the meeting to take advantage of the competitive rates and offer business to ZAMPOST.

Mr Mangimela said this will help ZAMPOST revamp itself and provide good services to the people.