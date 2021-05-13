Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama has disclosed that five thousand and fifty eight people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the country’s cumulative number of people that have taken the vaccine close to one hundred thousand.

Dr Malama says 90,916 have been vaccinated since April 14, when the exercise was launched.

Dr. Malama said in Lusaka yesterday morning that 59 positive cases have been recorded out of 4,800 tests that were done in the last 24 hours.

He stated that 8 percent of the patients in admission require oxygen while 15 to 20 percent are in a critical condition.

And Dr Malama has said the risk of getting blood clots which has been a topical issue regarding astrazenca and Johnson and Johnson vaccines is insignificant.

He states that research has shown that the risk of getting blood clots may be as low as one out of 2 million people who are vaccinated.

“When you compare the incidences of blood clots among COVID-19 patients, it’s just the same, in some cases it is higher among those that are not vaccinated,” he said.

He said that it is statistically insignificant as the World Health Organisation (WHO), the European Medicines Agency and the UK Medical healthcare Products Agency and other regulatory bodies agreed that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.