Sports
Updated:

GOLF:ZPGA Hosting Prudential Classic At Chilanga

By sports
GOLF:ZPGA Hosting Prudential Classic At Chilanga
The Professional Golfers Association of Zambia (PGAZ) is this weekend hosting the three-day Prudential Classic golf tournament at Chilanga golf club.

The tournament that tees off on Friday has attracted players from three other African countries.

According to draws released on Thursday, more than 40 players would be in action on the opening day, six of whom are foreign players.

Zambia will be represented by Madalitso Muthiya, Dayne Moore, Mwalikwa Sondashi and Sydney Wemba among other prominent golfers.

Senegal’s Samba Niang and Djezou Romaric of Ivory Coast will grace the competition alongside Malaweans Paul Chidale, Victor Kachepatsonga and Adack Sailes.

“These are exciting times and we are pleased to see this growth and we can only hope to get more players from across the borders. We are also grateful to the sponsors for continuing to make this possible,” said PGAZ Tournaments Director Rhoda Duthie.

Duthie further announced that the juniors would join action on Saturday and Sunday in PGAZ’s in a bid to promote the development of the sport in the country.

Previous articleLAZ to talk to political parties on non- violent campaigns

Latest News

