The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has commended political parties for accepting to attain a peaceful and non-violent agreement ahead of the August 12, 2021 general elections.

LAZ Honorary Secretary Sokwani Chilembo announced that the Association has engaged political parties to a meeting that will discuss a violent free election period.

In a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka, Mr. Chilembo confirmed that all political parties have agreed to take part in the process as the campaigns commence.

He disclosed that LAZ has scheduled two meetings to initiate a process to ensure a peaceful and non-violent environment among political parties, their supporters and the general citizenry before, during and after the general elections.

“LAZ would like to thank all political parties for agreeing to take part in this important process and commends them for the steps they have taken so far to ensure that this process is effectively concluded and actualized as the campaigns commence,” Mr. Chilembo noted.

The Law Association of Zambia is a statutory professional body created under Section 3 of the LAZ Act, Chapter 31 of the Laws of Zambia. Among the statutory objectives of LAZ are to promote the rule of law, democracy and good governance in Zambia.