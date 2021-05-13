9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 13, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Parliament to dissolve on Friday

By Chief Editor
45 views
2
General News Parliament to dissolve on Friday
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Fifth Session of the Twelfth National Assembly yesterday May 12, 2021 came to an end.

Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe said that with regards to the dissolution of Parliament, Article 81(3) of the Constitution of Zambia states that Parliament shall stand dissolved ninety days before the holding of the next general elections.

Mrs. Mbewe said article 56(1) of the Constitution sets the date for a general election.

She also explained that article 56(1) says a general election shall be held every five years after the last general election on the second Thursday of August.

Mrs. Mbewe noted that Parliament dissolves automatically ninety days before the Second Thursday of August.

She explained that the second Thursday of August for the forthcoming general election will be Thursday August 12, 2021, 90 days before the date is Friday May 14, 2021.

Mrs. Mbewe stated that in view of that Parliament will stand dissolved automatically by operation of the law on Friday, May 14, 2021.

.

Previous articleFAZ warns against incessant public attacks on referees
Next articleAlmost 100 000 people in Zambia get the COVID-19 Jab-Malama

2 COMMENTS

  1. Dissolved or not, with the corrupt PF government still in power, things can only get worse. August 12 can’t come soon enough!

    1

  2. The power is now with the people…I hope they do the right thing and get rid of some MPs who were just empty suits and also get rid of corrupt Ministers!!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 1

Proudly Zambian campaign catalogue launched

The Ministry of Commerce Trade and Industry has challenged residents who still doubt locally produced goods to try the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Schools will not close; The School calendar will run along side the General Elections-PS

General News Chief Editor - 0
Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Jobbicks Kalumba has emphasized that the school calendar will still run alongside the August 12,...
Read more

FAZ warns against incessant public attacks on referees

General News Chief Editor - 2
The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) General Secretary Adrian Kashala has disclosed that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has taken interest in the...
Read more

Leaders counselled

General News Photo Editor - 3
Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA) president, Cecilia Zimba says, efforts to cling to the old concept of leadership in view of the COVID-19...
Read more

Technological advancements challenges ZAMPOST business

General News Photo Editor - 14
Zambia Postal Services (ZAMPOST) says technological advancements has made the institution suffere setbacks but is determined to come back to life. ZAMPOST Assistant Director for...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.