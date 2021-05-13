The Fifth Session of the Twelfth National Assembly yesterday May 12, 2021 came to an end.

Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe said that with regards to the dissolution of Parliament, Article 81(3) of the Constitution of Zambia states that Parliament shall stand dissolved ninety days before the holding of the next general elections.

Mrs. Mbewe said article 56(1) of the Constitution sets the date for a general election.

She also explained that article 56(1) says a general election shall be held every five years after the last general election on the second Thursday of August.

Mrs. Mbewe noted that Parliament dissolves automatically ninety days before the Second Thursday of August.

She explained that the second Thursday of August for the forthcoming general election will be Thursday August 12, 2021, 90 days before the date is Friday May 14, 2021.

Mrs. Mbewe stated that in view of that Parliament will stand dissolved automatically by operation of the law on Friday, May 14, 2021.

.