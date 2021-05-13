Ministry of Home Affairs, Permanent Secretary Masiye Banda has cautioned police officers not to take part in partisan politics during this year’s general elections.

Speaking when he commissioned a newly constructed police station and offices for the Immigration Department at Mokambo Border in Mufulira District, Mr. Banda said taking part in partisan politics could hinder them from executing their duties professionally.

He said any officer found openly expressing support for any political party will be discharged from their duties.

And Mr. Banda said government will continue improving office infrastructure for men and women in uniform in order to motivate them in the course of their work

He said President Edgar Lungu had directed the ministry to improve office infrastructure for men and women in uniform hence the construction of the police station and immigration offices at Mokambo border.

Mr.Banda said government will also continue building decent houses for men and women in uniform.

He said the 51 housing units for police officers in Mufulira and Masaiti districts which were commissioned in February this year is evidence of government’s commitment to improve living and working conditions of men and women in uniform.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Permanent Secretary, Bright Nundwe said the newly constructed infrastructure will ensure reinforcement of security at Mokambo border.

Mr.Nundwe noted that the reinforcement of security at Mokambo border will help in curbing smuggling of mealie meal and other grain.

He called on police to ensure that peace prevails during this year’s election period.

And Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner, Elias Chushi commended government for its efforts at addressing the many challenges being faced by the Zambia Police.

Mr.Chushi said the police station will help to eradicate crime at the border.

And Immigration Director General, Denny Lungu thanked government for improving the working environment for the department saying it also benefitted from the housing project which was commissioned at Mokambo border last year.

He said Mokambo border is a very important border control as people use the entry for business and other purposes.