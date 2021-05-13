9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 13, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

UK pledge support towards electoral process

By Photo Editor
45 views
0
Feature Politics UK pledge support towards electoral process
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

The United Kingdom has pledged commitment to support the upcoming election process by working together with all Zambians in ensuring free, fair, credible and peaceful elections.

To prove this partnership, The British High Commissioner to Zambia, Nicholas Woolley has contributed K16 million to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to directly support the preparations and delivery of the elections.

“I am pleased to announce that the UK is contributing £500,000 (approximately 16 million kwacha) to the “Democracy Strengthening in Zambia” (DSZ) programme, as managed by the United Nations Development Programme,” Mr Woolley said.

“As close bilateral partners, friends within the Commonwealth, and fellow members of the Global Community of Democracies, the UK has been a strong supporter of Zambia’s democracy for decades. Our development and diplomacy activities have supported Zambia’s elections processes over many years, in line with the fundamental rights and freedoms that Zambia’s Constitution provides its citizens. And this year will be no different,” he added.

According to a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today, the British high commissioner appealed to all political parties to uphold Zambia’s long-standing reputation for democracy and peace.

“There is no place for violence. Disagreeing with someone’s political affiliation is not a reason to hound them from their office, to commit physical harm, to forcefully disrupt radio broadcasts, or to damage their livelihood and property. All of us have a responsibility to discourage and call out violence in the strongest possible terms,” he said.

Mr Woolley said Zambians should get ready to forge a new sense of unity after the elections to care for the most marginalized and vulnerable in society.

Meanwhile, UK High Commission’s Development Director and responsible for the UK’s aid programming in Zambia Steve Beel noted that the upcoming elections have the potential to be the closest and most actively contested since Zambia’s Independence.

Mr Beel said the UK and wider international community look to the electoral processes as a key indicator of the health of democracy and the basis for our engagements in country.

“A key expectation is that all individuals, across the civil service, the electoral institutions, the media, wider stakeholders and public at large, can play their roles in this crucial democratic process, and be ready to get behind whatever government emerges after the elections to drive forward Zambia’s future development,” he added.

And UK’s Head of Elections Programming in Zambia, Markus Weimer said UK’s wider work with the civil society is designed to ensure Zambian citizens have the widest means possible to engage in the electoral processes.

Through the UNDP’s multi donor elections fund, the international community supports the government of Zambia to strengthen democracy through functional and inclusive electoral processes which is provided through the UNDP’s three-year Democracy Strengthening in Zambia (DSZ) programme.

The DSZ builds on previous UNDP-led electoral cycle support to Zambia, addresses challenges and incorporates lessons learnt from previous electoral cycles. The UK has actively engaged in the programme’s development and management processes.

The DSZ project is aligned with Zambia’s Seventh (7th) National Development Plan (7NDP) 2017-2021 in which the government of Zambia pledges to promote transparency, accountability, citizen participation, and strengthen governance institutions.

Previous articleECZ to provide braille for people with vision disabilities

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsPhoto Editor - 0

UK pledge support towards electoral process

The United Kingdom has pledged commitment to support the upcoming election process by working together with all Zambians in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ECZ to provide braille for people with vision disabilities

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 1
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has reiterated its stance to procure tactical folders or braille jackets for persons with vision disabilities for...
Read more

Uncompleted CDF projects ahead of August polls worry civic leaders

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 2
Out-going civic leaders in Chasefu District have appealed to council management to expedite the process of implementing Constituency Development Funded (CDF) projects in the...
Read more

Police Station commissioned at Mokambo border

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 7
Ministry of Home Affairs, Permanent Secretary Masiye Banda has cautioned police officers not to take part in partisan politics during this year's general elections. ...
Read more

Remain non-partisan, ZNS officers cautioned

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 4
Zambia National Service Commandant Nathan Mulenga has called on officers to remain non-partisan and loyal to the government of the day. Lieutenant General...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.