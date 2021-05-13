9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 13, 2021
Rural News
ZNS anti-maize smuggling efforts commended

Northwestern Province Minister, Nathaniel Mubukwanu has commended the Zambia National Service (ZNS) for playing a key role in combating smuggling of maize and other commodities out of the country.

Mr Mubukwanu said smuggling of maize from Northwestern to other countries was putting the regional food security at risk.

He said ZNS working closely with the provincial administration has managed to reduce smuggling activities.

“Commandant, we appreciate the high levels of discipline exhibited by your officers in the region and they are cooperating. They have also greatly contributed to the reduction of smuggling activities. We urge them to continue with the spirit and job well done, together we can spur development in our country,” he said.

ZANIS reports that the provincial minister said this when ZNS Commandant, Lieutenant General Nathan Mulenga paid a courtesy call on him at his office.

Mr Mubukwanu also thanked government for having connected all the districts in Northwestern Province to the national grid.

And Lt. General Mulenga said all his units in the region are functioning properly due to the power connection and support from government.

He stated that the officers will not relent in curbing smuggling as it is dangerous to the country’s development.

Lt. General Mulenga further reiterated the call for officers to refrain from politics saying anyone found wanting will face disciplinary actions.

