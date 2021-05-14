The 2021 Copperbelt Basket League starts on Saturday with Super League champions Lunga Bullets facing Spax Warriors at Chingola’s Don Bosco Courts.

The league is bouncing back after a one year absence owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In other games being played on Saturday at Don Bosco Courts, hosts Don Basco will face Konkola Trotters in the 10h00 kick off encounter, with Spax Warriors B taking on Mufulira Magnets B and Spax Storm will date Mufulira Saints.

On Sunday action will shift to Luanshya where hosts Roan Blazers will confront Dawn Panthers at 11h00.

Luanshya Heats will later at 13h00 tackle Ndeke Falcons before Luanshya Eagles date YMCA Stingers in the late kick off game.

Meanwhile, this year’s league is commencing minus the traditional opening tournament.

Copperbelt Basketball Association League Fixtures

Saturday, 15/05/2021 (Venue- Don Bosco)

10:00 hrs – Don Bosco V Konkola Trotters

12:00 hrs – Spax Warriors V Mufulira Magnets B

14:00 hrs – Spax Storm V Mufulira Saints

16:00 hrs – Spax Warriors A V Lunga Bullets



Sunday,16/05/2021 (Venue – Luanshya Gym)

11:00 hrs – Roan Blazers V Dawn Panthers

13:00 hrs – Luanshya Heats V Ndeke Falcons

15:00 hrs – Luanshya Eagles V YMCA Stingers