9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 14, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

BASKETBALL: Copperbelt League Kicks Off This Saturday

By sports
45 views
0
Sports BASKETBALL: Copperbelt League Kicks Off This Saturday
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The 2021 Copperbelt Basket League starts on Saturday with Super League champions Lunga Bullets facing Spax Warriors at Chingola’s Don Bosco Courts.

The league is bouncing back after a one year absence owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In other games being played on Saturday at Don Bosco Courts, hosts Don Basco will face Konkola Trotters in the 10h00 kick off encounter, with Spax Warriors B taking on Mufulira Magnets B and Spax Storm will date Mufulira Saints.

On Sunday action will shift to Luanshya where hosts Roan Blazers will confront Dawn Panthers at 11h00.

Luanshya Heats will later at 13h00 tackle Ndeke Falcons before Luanshya Eagles date YMCA Stingers in the late kick off game.

Meanwhile, this year’s league is commencing minus the traditional opening tournament.

Copperbelt Basketball Association League Fixtures

Saturday, 15/05/2021 (Venue- Don Bosco)

10:00 hrs – Don Bosco V Konkola Trotters

12:00 hrs – Spax Warriors V Mufulira Magnets B

14:00 hrs – Spax Storm V Mufulira Saints

16:00 hrs – Spax Warriors A V Lunga Bullets


Sunday,16/05/2021 (Venue – Luanshya Gym)

11:00 hrs – Roan Blazers V Dawn Panthers

13:00 hrs – Luanshya Heats V Ndeke Falcons

15:00 hrs – Luanshya Eagles V YMCA Stingers

Previous articleZNS shoe factory to increase production

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

BASKETBALL: Copperbelt League Kicks Off This Saturday

The 2021 Copperbelt Basket League starts on Saturday with Super League champions Lunga Bullets facing Spax Warriors at Chingola’s...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Numba Wants to Quickly Forget Zesco’s Loss to Nkana

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba wants to quickly forget Wednesday’s 1-0 loss to Nkana at home in Ndola. Nkana ended leaders Zesco’s ten-match winning run...
Read more

Chambeshi Salutes Nkana’s Mental Strength

Sports sports - 0
Coach Beston Chambeshi has attributed Nkana’s enhanced display in recent matches to improved mental strength among players. Nkana have recorded two straight wins and a...
Read more

GOLF:ZPGA Hosting Prudential Classic At Chilanga

Sports sports - 1
The Professional Golfers Association of Zambia (PGAZ) is this weekend hosting the three-day Prudential Classic golf tournament at Chilanga golf club. The tournament that tees...
Read more

Konkola Blades Reclaim FAZ Div 1 Top Spot

Sports sports - 0
Konkola Blades have edged Kansanshi Dynamos 1-0 away in Solwezi to reclaim top spot on the FAZ National Division 1 table. Striker Victor Mubanga scored...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.