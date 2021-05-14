The government has announced that the body of late Zambia’s Ambassador in Turkey Joseph Chilengi will arrive in the country, today May 14, 2021.

Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti disclosed that the body of the late Ambassador will arrive at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at around 20:30 hours aboard a Turkish Military craft.

Contained in a statement issued the media, Dr. Miti indicated that burial of the late Ambassador Chilengi will take place on Monday, May 17, 2021, at the Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka.

To this effect, President Edgar Lungu has since declared Monday, May 17, 2021 a day of national mourning in honor of the departed Ambassador.

“Burial for the late Ambassador Joseph Chilengi will take place on Monday, May 17, 2021, at the Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka preceded by a funeral church service at 10:00 hours at the Miracle Life Church in Roma Township, off Zambezi Road,” Dr. Miti stated.

He went on to note that during the national mourning period, all flags will fly at half-mast while activities of entertainment in nature should be suspended from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours.

Dr. Miti urged members of the public to observe the COVID-19 guidelines adding that the official funeral church service and burial at the Leopards Hill Memorial Park has been restricted to only 250 invited family members and government representatives.

Ambassador Chilengi died on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Guven Hospital in Ankara, Turkey where he was receiving medical attention.