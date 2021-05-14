The Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs has assured the Churches, Religious and Faith-Based organizations that the recently launched disbursement of Empowerment Scheme only marked the official start of the fund distribution process.

Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Permanent Secretary, (PS) Howard Sikwela, said the launch by the Minister Godfridah Sumaili marked the first lot of distribution, which saw 84 successful applicants announced.

Dr. Sikwela said out of the K50 million granted by the treasury, the Ministry has so far only received K25 million Kwacha of which a total of K14 million was awarded to successful applicants yesterday.

“5 church mother bodies, 13 churches with networks, 28 Faith-Based Organisations and 38 Cooperatives and Ministers Fellowships across the country have applied and the ministry is currently scrutinizing more applicants of which successful applicants will be announced in the second lot,” he stated.

The PS said the office is committed to ensuring that the empowerment scheme is distributed equitably.

He noted that the Ministry will soon be visiting provinces to announce successful applicants from the Provincial centers and Districts.

Dr. Sikwela thanked everybody that took part in applying for the empowerment scheme.

He further stated that the government is committed to empowering the church, religious and Faith-Based organizations for the betterment of humanity.

This is according to a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today