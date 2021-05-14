Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary, Davison Mulenga has urged residents in the province to ensure that they sing verbally the Zambia National Anthem in order to acquaint themselves with its contents and understand the meaning of the song.

Captain Mulenga has since directed that the national anthem should not be guided using an audio or instrumental but should be sung vocally during government meetings.

Capt Mulenga said he has noted with dismay that a number of people do not know all the verses of the national anthem hence hide in the played audios during meetings.

“Most of us only know the first verses and chorus of the national anthem which we are used to sing. It is high time that we stuck to the guidance that cabinet gave of singing the entire song,” he said.

Capt Mulenga said as a result, people do not understand and know the meaning of the words contained in the national anthem hence the need for it to be verbally sung.

He said the national anthem has meaning to the country and its people, and is among the attributes that makes one to be identified as a true Zambian.

The PS stated that Zambians ought to be proud of themselves and hold dearly the national anthem by singing it with pride and confidence.