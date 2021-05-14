9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 14, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

No more playing of national anthem instrumentally but should be physically sung – PS

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Rural News No more playing of national anthem instrumentally but should be physically sung...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary, Davison Mulenga has urged residents in the province to ensure that they sing verbally the Zambia National Anthem in order to acquaint themselves with its contents and understand the meaning of the song.

Captain Mulenga has since directed that the national anthem should not be guided using an audio or instrumental but should be sung vocally during government meetings.

Capt Mulenga said he has noted with dismay that a number of people do not know all the verses of the national anthem hence hide in the played audios during meetings.

“Most of us only know the first verses and chorus of the national anthem which we are used to sing. It is high time that we stuck to the guidance that cabinet gave of singing the entire song,” he said.

Capt Mulenga said as a result, people do not understand and know the meaning of the words contained in the national anthem hence the need for it to be verbally sung.

He said the national anthem has meaning to the country and its people, and is among the attributes that makes one to be identified as a true Zambian.

The PS stated that Zambians ought to be proud of themselves and hold dearly the national anthem by singing it with pride and confidence.

Previous articleMiti counsels controlling officers

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

No more playing of national anthem instrumentally but should be physically sung – PS

Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary, Davison Mulenga has urged residents in the province to ensure that they sing verbally the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Traditional leaders advised against partisan politics

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
A traditional leader has cautioned his colleagues to focus on preaching unity and love as the country ahead of the 12th August polls. ...
Read more

ZNS anti-maize smuggling efforts commended

Rural News Photo Editor - 5
Northwestern Province Minister, Nathaniel Mubukwanu has commended the Zambia National Service (ZNS) for playing a key role in combating smuggling of maize and other...
Read more

Traditional leaders advised against partisan politics

Rural News Photo Editor - 5
A traditional leader has cautioned his colleagues to focus on preaching unity and love as the country ahead of the 12th August polls. ...
Read more

Kalumbila woman survives arson attack

Rural News Photo Editor - 5
A 49 year old woman of Kachinga village in Musele chiefdom in Kalumbila district in North-Western Province has sustained multiple burns after her house...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.