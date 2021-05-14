Farmers in Kabwe district in Central province are happy with the current market price for the soya beans cash crop.

Kabwe District Farmers Union chairperson, NKhomani Ng’ambi disclosed that currently, soya beans is selling between eight and ten Kwacha per one kilogramme (kg) in the area.

Mr. Ng’ambi told ZANIS in Kabwe that the market selling price of soya beans has been received with excitement among farmers.

He said small scale farmers were especially happy because they usually face stiff market competition from commercial farmers.

Mr. Ng’ambi explained that this is because most soya beans commercial farmers did not grow the cash crop in the just ended rain season.

He noted that this gave small scale farmers a chance to have an attractive market price for soya beans, which is currently on high demand.

Mr. Ng’ambi further said last year, the price of soya beans was five Kwacha per kilogramme (kg).

He has since advised soya beans farmers to sell the cash crop before the market gets saturated in order to enjoy the profit.

Mr. Ng’ambi has meanwhile thanked government for opening up the export market, saying it will greatly benefit farmers to earn good profits for their farm produce.