The mainstream churches in association with the Ministers Fellowship across the country have today successfully held national prayers with various political leaders ahead of the 2021 general elections.

The focus of the event was to bless the political campaign landscape and pray for all candidates of the elections for peace and issue based campaigns.

With the message centered on the quest for the right motive, President Edgar Lungu has implored the media to amplify the information so that candidates may have the right motive as they contest for the general elections.

The Head of state tasked the media to translate the message properly concerning the motive surrounding all political players.

Speaking in an interview with journalists at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, President Lungu reiterated the need for peaceful campaigns especially among various political cadres.

The Head of Stated indicated that party supporters should emulate their leaders who have never engaged in violent activities against one another.

He told party cadres to follow the behaviors of their leaders as they have strived to always lead a non-violent example, adding that they were friends who are just contesting for a common position.

The President added that none of their children has been seen at the battle front to fight with the opposition, thus questioning party cadres to do the same.

“Why should our followers fight, they should follow the leaders who have set an example. We are friends so why should we fight and kill other people, in fact we don’t even love our children to get into such activities,” President Lungu explained.

He noted that some political leaders have known each other even before they got into politics hence maintain their friendships.



Meanwhile, Pentecostal Assemblies of God Bishop Harrison Sakala urged all political leaders to be sincere with their motive for the country as they contest for positions.

Bishop Sakala noted that all politicians ought to check their motive as they campaign and that it should be based on the wellbeing of Zambia.

“Motives are important because they are a driving force to what we intend to do. It is the same for politicians to have a motive for the country as they aspire for various leadership positions,” Bishop Sakala preached.

He further urged politicians to be mature enough and concede defeat when the results are not in their favour, while encouraging voters to cast their votes on the right motive.



And Lusaka Ministries Fellowship Chairperson Christopher Kabunda said that the church will from onwards spearhead the spiritual matters of the country.

Bishop Kabunda observed that the church has in the recent past been in the back seat when it comes to national matters, but that it plays a pivotal role in providing counsel, wisdom and uniting the body of Christ among other duties.

“For a long time, the church has been at the back seat concerning their blessing on the country’s spiritual matters. But now they are front runners starting from this moment,” Bishop Kabunda stated.

Political players are happy with the initiative saying it helps various political parties to carry out their campaigns peacefully.

United National Independence Party (UNIT) Presidential candidate Trevor Mwamba said the service was inspiring for all participating candidates to be guided by God as they practice peace among one another.

Bishop Mwamba called on fellow politicians to preach peace before, during and after the August 12, 2021 general elections.

“All political leaders should be peacemakers, let us work for peace, unity and for the prosperity of all God’s people in this beautiful nation of ours,” Bishop Mwamba added.

The national prayer initiative for peaceful elections which carried the theme: proclaiming peaceful, issue based political campaigns to provide responsible leadership for the next five years of Zambia had an attendance of over 10 political party leaders.

At the end of service, President Lungu and other political leaders mingled as they embraced each other.

