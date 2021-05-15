The Milenge Local Court has fined a man for breaking the virginity of a then 17-year-old girl.

Before Magistrate Heaven Chimpandu was Golden Chimenya, 51, of Lusambo village in Chief Sokontwe’s chiefdom who sued Mulenga Songwe, 21, of Chishikishi village for having broken the virginity of his daughter.

ZANIS reports that Chimenya wanted compensation amounting to K7, 000.

Chimenya told the court that when Songwe impregnated his then 17 year old daughter in 2018, he said he was not ready to marry the girl but instead asked to be charged for damage.

“After we charged him K 7 000, he ran away from the district and has never paid any amount up to date. He came back in 2020 and claimed he wanted to marry my daughter. He paid K 70 as dowry and the two started living together as husband and wife,” he narrated.

Chimenya explained that the defendant only lived with his daughter for six months before he left her for another woman he had impregnated.

“Songwe left my daughter pregnant for her second baby. My wife and I are the ones providing for his two children including our daughter,” he said.

Meanwhile, Songwe, a small scale farmer, said after his first child was born, he went to Ndola to do some income generating activities.

“When I came back in 2020, my woman and I rekindled our love. She slept at my place one time and her parents chased her. She moved in with me. I paid dowry and we got married,” he said.

Songwe added that while living with his then wife, he worked on his in-laws farm as per culture.

Magistrate Chimpandu found Songwe guilty and ordered him to pay Chimenya K 5000.

“According to Ushi culture, working on the farm is equivalent to paying hence I have reduced the charge. Songwe, you have been disrespectful to this woman and her parents by only paying K 70 from the time you impregnated her,” he said.

Magistrate Chimpandu also gave Songwe a two months ultimatum to find a place for his ex wife and the two children.

“You can’t go on a rampage of fathering children yet you have no resources to take care of them. You are too young for this. Know that engaging in sexual activities has consequences, among them providing for the children you reproduce,” the Magistrate stated.