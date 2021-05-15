9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, May 15, 2021
Headlines
Updated:

Police arrest 6 PF members in Chifubu Constituency protest

Patriotic Front (PF) members in Ndola’s Chifubu constituency yesterday morning protested to register their displeasure on the decision by the party’s central committee to adopt Dorothy Nachilongo as the parliamentary candidate for the 2021 general election.

The protests resulted into the arrest of six people.

Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi has disclosed that the six people included former Fibobe ward councilor Kondwani Winga, who applied for adoption as MP on the party ticket but was left out.

“We have apprehended six people in connection with the protests staged in Chifubu after their preferred candidate Kondwani Winga for the Chifubu seat was left out on the adoption list,” Mr. Chushi said.

H said the protesters, mainly traders, gathered at Chifubu market with placards demanding that the decision to adopt Dorothy Nachilongo be rescinded.

Mr. Chushi added that the protesters chanted slogans and sung demanding that the PF should instead adopt Mr. Winga on the parliamentary ticket.

He vowed that police will continue to be vigilant and ensure that there is sanity in the province.

Mr. Chushi has since advised members of the public to restrain themselves and direct their grievances to the appropriate offices for action during this period.

He said it was out of such protests that violence erupted adding that the police will not entertain lawlessness.

He observed that the country was in crucial period hence the need for people to refrain from engaging into any lawlessness.

“President Edgar Lungu has denounced violence and it is out of those protests that violence can erupt,” he said.

