Zesco United’s 2020/2021 FAZ Super League title hopes on Saturday flew into some serious turbulence away at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe when they sustained their second successive defeat.

The league leaders were beaten 1-0 away by Power Dynamos to put into question the Ndola sides’ already dwindled six-point lead.

Power midfielder Godfrey Ngwenya scored the games lone goal in the 25th minute and saw him stay as the clubs top scorer on six goals so far this term.

This was Zesco’s second successive loss to an established Kitwe club in a space of four days following their home defeat in Ndola last Wednesday by the same scoreline to out-going champions Nkana.

And so Zesco will now pay very close attention to Sunday’s proceedings at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka where second placed Zanaco visit mid-table Green Buffaloes.

Zesco have 56 points with seven games left while Power are on 41 points after ending their eight-match winless run and have three games left in which to secure an outside chance of top four continental qualification.