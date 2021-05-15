Red Arrows’ stealth rise on the FAZ Super League log continued on Saturday when they stunned visiting Forest Rangers 3-0 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka to move to two places up to number three.

The victory kept alive Arrows ‘last minute dash for continental qualification for the first time since 2012 when they made a preliminary stage exit from the CAF Confederation Cup.

Ex-Chipolopolo striker James Chamanga put Arrows ahead in the 52nd minute to score his 10th goal of the season and moved four goals behind top scorer Moses Phiri of Zanaco in the race for this season’s golden boot.

Alidor Kayembe scored the second in the 65th minute and Allassane Diarra completed Arrows crucial home win in the 82nd minute.

Arrows have 46 points and are now three points behind second positioned Zanaco with four and seven games left to play respectively.

This was Arrows third league victory in a four-match unbeaten spell.

The result also sees last season’s league runners-up Forest drop from fourth to fifth on 43 points.

At the bottom of the table, Kitwe United are now officially relegated with five games to spare.

Not even Saturday’s 2-1 home victory over fourth placed Kabwe Warriors could give United a stay of execution as they cannot breach the 33 point threshold currently held by fourth from bottom Napsa Stars.

Kabangwe Mwaba and Josphat Kasusu scored in the 65th and 73rd minutes respectively to hand United only their second league win of the season.

Warriors, who have 44 points with four games left to play, scored their consolation goal in the 88th minute through a penalty converted by Akakulubelwa Mwachiaba.



WEEK 31 RESULTS AND FIXTURES

15/05/2021

Red Arrows 3-Forest Rangers 0

Nkwazi 3-Young Green Eagles 0

Kitwe United 2-Kabwe Warriors 1

Power Dynamos 1-Zesco United 0

16/05/2021

Green Eagles-Buildcon

Green Buffalos-Zanaco

Prison Leopards-Lumwana Radiants

13h00:Indeni-Napsa Stars

15h00:Nkana-Lusaka Dynamos