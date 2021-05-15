9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, May 15, 2021
Economy
ZNS Youth skills training in Kitwe records gains

By Chief Editor
The Zambia National Service Commandant Lieutenant General Nathan Mulenga has hailed the government for the relentless support towards the training of youths in skills development under his command countrywide.

Lt. Gen Mulenga who toured the Kitwe ZNS Youths Skills Training Centre, explained that the government’s support has led to the gains attained just three months into the training of youths.

ZANIS Reports that Lt. Gen Mulenga, disclosed that each of the 221 female students at ZNS Kitwe Youth Training Centre are performing exceptionally well.

He called on government to continue taking more youths to ZNS for skills training as it is key to moving the wheels of the economy.

“I am very happy and the skills exhibited by the students here goes to show that government support has yielded positive results just in three months and we are poised to produce citizens who will employ other people and have life sustaining skills,” he stressed.

And Kitwe ZNS Second- in- Command Major Mubuyaeta Sooka expressed happiness with the performance of all the 221 female students at the centre.

Major Sooka mentioned that the interns have concluded the theory part of the skills training and are doing practicals.

Among some of the skills being imparted to the youths include agribusiness, Bricklaying, Tailoring, Food Production and Shoe making.

“All the 221 students are performing very well and you have seen the cakes they bake, pigs they rear, crops they have grown and the shoes and clothes they have in stock. All this goes to show that we are moving on a positive trajectory,” the major placed emphasis.

On the other hand, students took turns in thanking government for the opportunity granted and vowed not to disappoint the authorities.

Marvis Mukuka who is majoring in food production explained while baking a cake that she is no longer the same person for she is now skilled and development oriented.

She projected a productive future after the training, adding that she will share the knowledge with other youths.

And El-Shalom Malioty who is doing bricklaying pointed out that construction is no longer a preserve of men and she will demonstrate her skills through teaching others and generating income.

Malioty called on other 220 students to put God first and remain passionate about the training.

