The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has secured international friendly matches for the Chipolopolo and the Copper Queens, as part of preparations for the Tokyo Olympics, Africa Women Championship and Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

In a statement issued to ZANIS by the Football Association of Zambia, FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala announced that the Chipolopolo, will face off with the likes of Senegal, Rwanda and Sudan, as part of sharpening for the looming qualifiers.

“We have been working with the technical bench to identify opponents for preparatory matches for our senior Men’s National Team and the Copper Queens. I am glad to announce that Senegal has agreed to play us on June 5, 2021 in Thies while Rwanda and Sudan are also on our roster,” kashala said.

“Our Copper Queens will play Mozambique on May 28, 2021 in Maputo. We are in talks with other teams to play our senior Women National Team as part of preparations for the Olympic Games and the Africa Women Championship” Mr. Kashala further stated.

And FAZ Communications Manager Sydney Mungala has reiterated that the Football Association is considering friendly match opportunities beyond the African continent for the Copper Queens, to match the variety of opponents in their group, at the Olympic Games.

The Copper queens will make their debut appearance at the at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics this year and are drawn in group F with the likes of China, Brazil and the Netherlands.