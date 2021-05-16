Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) plc has said that it has acknowledged a retraction by Bloomberg News over a misleading story the news organization published on 5th May 2021 in which it said KCM operations at the Konkola Deep mine had been shut down.
Bloomberg has published a retraction and also written to KCM informing the Company that Bloomberg News had determined that the news article published on 5th May did not meet its editorial standards and subsequently offered an apology to KCM for the misleading article.
According to a statement issued to the media by Shapi Shachinda, the General Manager Corporate Affairs, KCM said that in view of the Bloomberg News apology, the company seeks to counsel journalists and media organizations to be factual in their reporting and always seek to clarify matters about the Company to ensure balanced and professional reporting.
“Mining is such a sensitive industry and any misrepresentation of facts can cause serious financial harm because of the inter-twined nature of the industry, with varied interests emanating from banks, the global markets, employees, shareholders and other key stakeholders who religiously track events on mining for various reasons, ” the statement read.
“The KCM Corporate Affairs department is always available to provide information to stakeholders whenever it is necessary,” the statement concluded
Bloomberg has always postured like a political tool for white monopoly capital. Some of its articles attract sound responses and quotations from surrogate politicians like our own Hakainde Hichilema. Such gestures reduce several cubits in their stature as a source of economic information. Most of us doubt their articles and always endeavor to cross check with other media houses. And this debacle further puts into question their credibility. Are they trying to prop up Hichilema?
When Zambia was falsely represented, the unpatriotic Zambians celebrated their country’s alleged failures. Most of them supported the unverified Bloomberg report: that it it a very big news outled which can not give fake news.
Their “Messiah” HH has failed the mines before; and before he fails them again, he will have to fail on the ballots the way he has failed before. He has nothing to meaningful to offer.