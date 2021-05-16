Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) plc has said that it has acknowledged a retraction by Bloomberg News over a misleading story the news organization published on 5th May 2021 in which it said KCM operations at the Konkola Deep mine had been shut down.

Bloomberg has published a retraction and also written to KCM informing the Company that Bloomberg News had determined that the news article published on 5th May did not meet its editorial standards and subsequently offered an apology to KCM for the misleading article.

According to a statement issued to the media by Shapi Shachinda, the General Manager Corporate Affairs, KCM said that in view of the Bloomberg News apology, the company seeks to counsel journalists and media organizations to be factual in their reporting and always seek to clarify matters about the Company to ensure balanced and professional reporting.

“Mining is such a sensitive industry and any misrepresentation of facts can cause serious financial harm because of the inter-twined nature of the industry, with varied interests emanating from banks, the global markets, employees, shareholders and other key stakeholders who religiously track events on mining for various reasons, ” the statement read.

“The KCM Corporate Affairs department is always available to provide information to stakeholders whenever it is necessary,” the statement concluded