Nkana’s survival hopes took a direct hit on Sunday after losing 2-1 at home in Kitwe to Lusaka Dynamos.

The defeat ended Nkana’s promising three-match unbeaten run that included big victories over league leaders Zesco United and archrivals Power Dynamos whom they beat 1-0 and 2-1 respectively.

It all started promisingly on Sunday against Dynamos especially in the first half in which Nkana goalkeeper Kelvin Malunga was the hero.

Malunga made three huge close-range saves denying Emmanuel Chabula twice and Collins Sikombe in the 40th minute to see the sides go into the break scoreless.

However, things took a turn after the hour mark when industrious midfielder Willy Stephanous put Dynamos ahead in the 62nd minute with a freekick that first struck the post before going in to elude Malunga.

Nkana striker Ronald Kampamba, who had replaced Patrick Gondwe in the 55th minute, then equalized from close-range in the 64th minute.

The score line remained that way until the 80th minute when an unmarked Stephanus punished Nkana for some poor defending to see Dynamos complete a league double over the out-going league champions whom they beat 2-0 in Lusaka on January 23.

Nkana stay put on 28 points and have seven games left to play while Dynamos are fifth on 43 points.

The Kitwe giants are two points behind 17th placed Lumwana Radiants who lost 1-0 away to Prison Leopards.

Napsa are 16th and occupy the top part of the relegation zone on 36 points and won today following a hard-fought- for 4-3 away win over Indeni.

Meanwhile, second placed Zanaco could only cut Zesco United’s lead from six to five points following a 1-1 away draw with mid-table Green Buffaloes.

Nicholas Mulilo put Buffaloes ahead in the 22nd minute but Moses Phiri leveled for Zanaco in the 50th minute.