The Ruling PAtritic Front (PF) has said that the party has decided supsend all public rallies in view of the Covid-19 health guidelines as provided by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and the Ministry of Health (MoH).
In a statement released to the media today by the Party Secretary General Davies Mwila, the party said that in view of the suspension, party members should use other available platforms such as print and electronic media as well as door to door operations and cell meetings to campaign.
16th May, 2021
PF BANS POLITICAL RALLIES
This serves as official notification to all our members and the general public that the Patriotic Front has from today, 16 May, 2021 BANNED all PF public campaign rallies in view of the Covid-19 health guidelines as provided by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and the Ministry of Health (MoH).
As you may be aware, the Electoral Commission of Zambia appointed a Technical Committee to work on the COVID-19 prevention measures in the electoral activities including public gatherings, nominations and voting.
The Technical Committee on mainstreaming of COVID-19 prevention measures in the 2021 general election calendar was established following a consultative meetings with the Ministry of Health.
According to the Ministry of Health, crowds and public gatherings are among the super spreaders of the COVID-19 virus. To this effect, the Patriotic Front has banned all its members from holding public campaign rallies to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
The Patriotic Front is a responsible and law-abiding political party as such we shall strictly adhere to all the regulations and health guidelines as provided by ECZ and MoH.
In view of the ban, we urge our members to use other available platforms such as print and electronic media as well as door to door operations and cell meetings to campaign.
Hon. Davies MWILA
PF Secretary General
What a lot of nonsense. You have been campaigning all along with ECL criss crossing the country in the name of empowerment. This stance is to blind side all opposition. We know you will use the security to stop everyone while PF continues empowerments under the same covid conditions. You won’t win in suppressing the vote. Kuyabebele!
mmmmmmm….they have been campaigning all along!
PF has been a Covid 9 superspreader party.Zambians should suspend them permanently for the massive economic damage they’ve done.
They have started their tactics as we predicted, these are people who have been campaigning like crazy even when covid number were high now as we approach elections they decide to do…next it will be internet shut down.
PF has been campaigning for a long time while denying other political parties permits to hold rallies.
Now that other parties have a right to campaign they hope to pressure them to also cancel their rallies and therefore PF will maintain their advantage.
Mwankole politics.
This is very responsible of the PF. I hope they and others can stick to this approach.