Below is the full statement

16th May, 2021

For immediate release

PF BANS POLITICAL RALLIES

This serves as official notification to all our members and the general public that the Patriotic Front has from today, 16 May, 2021 BANNED all PF public campaign rallies in view of the Covid-19 health guidelines as provided by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and the Ministry of Health (MoH).

As you may be aware, the Electoral Commission of Zambia appointed a Technical Committee to work on the COVID-19 prevention measures in the electoral activities including public gatherings, nominations and voting.

The Technical Committee on mainstreaming of COVID-19 prevention measures in the 2021 general election calendar was established following a consultative meetings with the Ministry of Health.

According to the Ministry of Health, crowds and public gatherings are among the super spreaders of the COVID-19 virus. To this effect, the Patriotic Front has banned all its members from holding public campaign rallies to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The Patriotic Front is a responsible and law-abiding political party as such we shall strictly adhere to all the regulations and health guidelines as provided by ECZ and MoH.

In view of the ban, we urge our members to use other available platforms such as print and electronic media as well as door to door operations and cell meetings to campaign.

With thanks.

////

Signed

Issued by:

Hon. Davies MWILA

PF Secretary General