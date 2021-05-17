President Edgar Lungu has adopted Professor Nkandu Luo as his running mate for the August general elections.

And the Electoral Commission of Zambia has accepted President Lungu’s nomination as a presidential candidate under the PF.

Unveiling his running mate at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka this morning, President Lungu described Professor Luo as a solid, intelligent and politically strong person.

He however admitted that not all will be happy with his choice of running mate.

“I know not all of you will accept her but diversity of opinion is what makes the world go round,”‘President Lungu said.

He added, “if you are not happy, wait for your time when you will appoint the people you like as for me, I am happy with my choice.”

President Lungu said he prayed and meditated over his choice of running mate.

“She is a solid politician. She is very intelligent and forthright and this is why some people don’t like her but as for me it’s Lungu na Luo (Lungu with Luo).”

“So it’s good luck to all and lets campaign peacefully. We have taken oath to respect the electoral code of conduct and we will ensure there is law and order. Remember, I am still Head of State and Boma ni Boma and still in charge.

Meanwhile, ECZ Chairman Justice Essau Chulu announced that the nomination papers submitted by President Lungu have been fully accepted as been valid.