Deputy Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has paid glowing tribute to the late Ambassador Joseph Chilengi who died in Turkey, Ankara on Tuesday 11th May 2021.

Speaking during a church service held at Miracle Life Family church, Mr Kangwa described late Dr Chilengi as a distinguished and remarkable diplomat who served the country well adding that the deceased Zambian envoy served the mission diligently and professionally.

He further stated that Dr Chilengi was a visionary leader who rendered great service to the country during his career.

“Dr Chilengi served the mission diligently and professionally, he was a distinguished diplomat and visionary leader who rendered great service during his tour of duty,” He said.

Mr Kangwa pointed out that Dr Chilengi’s contribution in cementing bilateral ties between Zambia and Turkey will forever be cherished and appreciated.

“ Six months after his appointment at the mission in Turkey, Ambassador Chilengi successfully facilitated the state visit to Zambia of his excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan the President of the republic of Turkey, “ he said.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary to Cabinet said the facilitation of the state visit was not a mean achievement.

“His contribution to the Zambian mission in Ankara, Turkey and the nation as a whole was invaluable and shall forever be cherished by many who had the opportunity to interact with him.

“Barely six months after his appointment at the mission in Turkey, Ambassador Chilengi successfully facilitated the state visit to Zambia by his excellency RECEP TAYYIP ERDOGAN the President of the republic of Turkey this no mean achievement.”

And Mr Kangwa says Dr Chilengi had an illustrious career as an expert in international relations and human rights.

Among the notable positions that He held was that of Presiding Officer of the African Union Economic Social and Cultural Council (AU ECOSOCC) in Ethiopia in 2009 to 2011.

Late Dr Chilengi also worked as Chairperson for Political Affairs at the African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council.

On the international frontier, the deceased envoy successfully participated in the negotiations of the Africa -European Union Strategy.

While at continental level, the late Ambassador Chilengi successfully facilitated the African Union Member State negotiation on the African UNION convention on the protection and assistance to internally displaced persons in Africa.

Mr Kangwa stressed that Dr Chilengi was passionate about contributing to efforts aimed at promoting peace and security within and outside the country.

He indicated that the late Ambassador positively contributed to the operationalization of the common market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) civil society programme on peace and security.

Mr Kangwa said it was gratifying to note that his efforts in ensuring peace and security prevails at national, regional and continental level were recognized and appreciated by various stakeholders.

He cited SADC as one of the institutions that recognized his efforts and award him a SADC peace medal in 2007.

“In 2007 Dr Chilengi was awarded the SADC peace medal in recognition of his contribution to peace and security initiatives in the SADC region.”

“There is no doubt that the late Ambassador Dr Joseph Chilengi has left an indelible mark in the peace and security sector of our society and beyond going by the immense contributions that he made in his discipline.”

“We must emulate his legacy of putting the interest of others first before our own in all that we do individually and collectively,” Mr Kangwa urged.

He thanked the Turkish government for their unwavering support they rendered to Ambassador Chilengi during his illness and the repatriation of Dr Chilengi’s remains facilitating the transportation of the remain

Meanwhile Turkish Ambassador to Zambia Istem Ciiciroglu says Zambia has lost a great son and respectable diplomats.

Ms Ciiciroglu says the late Ambassador Chilengi was a symbol of true leadership between Turkey and Zambia.

She said Dr Chilengi contributed immensely in growing existing bilateral relations between the two countries.

“Zambia has lost a great son and respectable diplomats.”

Ms Ciiciroglu added that the late Dr Chilengi will be remembered as a friend of Turkey.

And speaking earlier, African Union ECOSOCC Head of Secretariat William Crew says the demise of Dr Chilengi is a huge lose to the continent.

Mr Crew said the Organisation was saddened with the untimely death the Zambian envoy.

He recalled that Dr Chilengi played a pivotal role in the relocating of the ECOSOCC secretariat to Lusaka, Zambia.

Mr Crew stressed that the organisation will always remember Dr Chilengi as a fighter who put the interest of others first.

And Senior Chief Ishindi of the Lunda speaking people of Zambezi district commended government for according Dr Chilengi a state funeral.

Stating that the support rendered to the family by government was gratifying, in a speech read for him by Counsel Collins Chizawu , Senior Chief Ishindi said the establishment was saddened to learn of the death of Dr Chilengi as it had no early report of him being sick.

And Miracle Life Family Associate Pastor Pastor Benjamin Moyowambuya encouraged the bereaved family to put their trust in God.

Dr Chilengi is survived by a wife, five children and six grandchildren.

President Edgar Lungu declared Monday 17th May 2021 a day of National mourning in honour of the late Ambassador Dr Chilengi who was has since been put to rest today at Memorial park.