Monday, May 17, 2021
Nkandu Luo is Godfather of hate speech-UPND

By Chief Editor
UPND National Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the appointment of Nkandu Luo as PF Presidential running mate is sweet music to the UPND Alliance because of her status as a political godfather of hate and divisive speech.

Mr Mweetwa who is also Choma Central UPND parliamentary aspiring candidate said the UPND alliance welcomes the appointment of Luo as it has rendered the PF more vulnerable.

Addressing the media after successfully filing in his bid for re-election as Choma Central Member of Parliament this morning,the UPND Mouthpiece said the country has not forgotten Professor Luo’s poor policy record when she served as Education Minister during which a number of unpopular decisions were made against the student movement.

“For us in the UPND Alliance,this appointment is like early Christmas and we wish to congratulate President Lungu on his choice.We all remember how she abolished meal allowances and banned unionism in institutions of higher learning.This is the person who at the helm of power closed the Copperbelt University for close to six months and today this is the person vying for the position of Republican Vice President. What a joke to have such people as leaders,” he said.

Mr Mweetwa who was accompanied by hundreds of his peaceful supporters to the Choma Civic centre further urged Zambians not to ignore the divisive statements attributed to Luo during the Chilubi Parliamentary by-elections during she issued statements aimed at demeaning and bringing the people of Southern Province into disrepute.

He however concluded by saying the UPND Alliance stands ready to defeat the Patriotic Front regardless of its flag carriers as the people of Zambia were resolved for change.

Five candidates which included UPND, PF,DP,SP and an independent Captain Cosmas Moono had by press time filed in their nominations.

