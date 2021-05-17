President Edgar Lungu has thanked Vice President Inonge Wina for the services she rendered to the country since he appointed her to the position in 2015.

This morning, Mrs. Wina announced that she should not be considered for President Lungu’s running mate for the August 2021 general election.

President Lungu expressed gratitude to Mrs. Wina for her wisdom and guidance since she was appointed six years ago.

“I would like to thank Her Honour the Vice-President, Mrs. Inonge Mutukwa Wina, for her wisdom and guidance since I appointed her as Vice-President of our Republic in 2015,” said President Lungu.

The President said Mrs. Wina’s counsel to the Patriotic Front (PF) as a party and to the government in her capacity as Vice-President, has been immense.

“She has been a bedrock to rely on, and as she leaves office in August after the elections, what remains for me is to thank her for her services to this country since we started our journey together,” he said in a statement released to the media last evening by his Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe.

President Lungu further stated that Mrs. Wina is a pride of all womenfolk and girls in Zambia because of being the first female Vice-President of the country.

“We shall continue seeking her advice and counsel even after she has left office. Thank you so much Madam Vice-President,” President Lungu concluded his brief message of appreciation to Mrs. Wina.

Earlier yesterday, Mrs. Wina announced at the press briefing in Lusaka that she should not be considered for the position of running mate to President Lungu for this year’s general elections.

“I wish to inform the nation that I have communicated to the President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu on the decision that I have taken not to be considered as a running mate in the August 2021 general elections,” Mrs. Wina stated.

Mrs. Wina, who is 80 years old now, commended President Lungu for the historical move of appointing her as the first female vice president for Zambia.

The Vice President noted that the decision was a clear indication of how President Lungu recognises women as partners in leadership at the highest level of government.

“I have reached a stage in my political journey where I need to take a different role that will see a new generation of leaders take charge of the affairs of the country especially now that stability has been restored in our party by His Excellency the President,” she said.