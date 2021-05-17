9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 17, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

President Lungu thanks Vice President Inonge Wina for the services she rendered to Zambia

By Chief Editor
45 views
2
Headlines President Lungu thanks Vice President Inonge Wina for the services she rendered...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu has thanked Vice President Inonge Wina for the services she rendered to the country since he appointed her to the position in 2015.

This morning, Mrs. Wina announced that she should not be considered for President Lungu’s running mate for the August 2021 general election.

President Lungu expressed gratitude to Mrs. Wina for her wisdom and guidance since she was appointed six years ago.

“I would like to thank Her Honour the Vice-President, Mrs. Inonge Mutukwa Wina, for her wisdom and guidance since I appointed her as Vice-President of our Republic in 2015,” said President Lungu.

The President said Mrs. Wina’s counsel to the Patriotic Front (PF) as a party and to the government in her capacity as Vice-President, has been immense.

“She has been a bedrock to rely on, and as she leaves office in August after the elections, what remains for me is to thank her for her services to this country since we started our journey together,” he said in a statement released to the media last evening by his Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe.

President Lungu further stated that Mrs. Wina is a pride of all womenfolk and girls in Zambia because of being the first female Vice-President of the country.

“We shall continue seeking her advice and counsel even after she has left office. Thank you so much Madam Vice-President,” President Lungu concluded his brief message of appreciation to Mrs. Wina.

Earlier yesterday, Mrs. Wina announced at the press briefing in Lusaka that she should not be considered for the position of running mate to President Lungu for this year’s general elections.

“I wish to inform the nation that I have communicated to the President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu on the decision that I have taken not to be considered as a running mate in the August 2021 general elections,” Mrs. Wina stated.

Mrs. Wina, who is 80 years old now, commended President Lungu for the historical move of appointing her as the first female vice president for Zambia.

The Vice President noted that the decision was a clear indication of how President Lungu recognises women as partners in leadership at the highest level of government.

“I have reached a stage in my political journey where I need to take a different role that will see a new generation of leaders take charge of the affairs of the country especially now that stability has been restored in our party by His Excellency the President,” she said.

Vice President Inonge Wina read to announce that she won't stand as a Vice President in the coming 12th August, 2021. yesterday, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Vice President Inonge Wina ready to announce that she won’t stand as a Vice President in the coming 12th August, 2021. yesterday, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

Vice President Inonge Wina flanked by her Brother Dr. Kasoka Mutukwa announcing that she won't participate as a Vice President in the coming 12th August, 2021. yesterday, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Vice President Inonge Wina flanked by her Brother Dr. Kasoka Mutukwa announcing that she won’t participate as a Vice President in the coming 12th August, 2021. yesterday, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

Vice President Inonge Wina flanked by her Brother Dr. Kasoka Mutukwa announcing that she won't participate as a Vice President in the coming 12th August, 2021. yesterday, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Vice President Inonge Wina flanked by her Brother Dr. Kasoka Mutukwa announcing that she won’t participate as a Vice President in the coming 12th August, 2021. yesterday, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

Previous articleDr. Field Ruwe Takes on Kaizar Zulu and PF Bloggers
Next articleKalumbila Gender-Based Violence survivors empowered

2 COMMENTS

  2. She’s tired of being a member of a mediocre team that’s plunged Zambia into debts,high inflation,devalued Kwacha etc.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Aspirants for presidential, parliamentary, council positions to file nominations this week

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced that the filing of nominations for aspiring candidates for the August...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Inonge Wina opts out of running mate race

Headlines Chief Editor - 25
Vice-PresidentMrs Inonge Mutukwa Wina has announced her decision not to be considered as a running mate to President Edgar Lungu for the August General...
Read more

KCM Welcomes Bloomberg News Retraction of a misleading story about the shutdown

Headlines Chief Editor - 26
Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) plc has said that it has acknowledged a retraction by Bloomberg News over a misleading story the news organization published...
Read more

Emulate the non-violence stance of political leaders-President Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
The mainstream churches in association with the Ministers Fellowship across the country have today successfully held national prayers with various political leaders ahead of...
Read more

Police arrest 6 PF members in Chifubu Constituency protest

Headlines Chief Editor - 8
Patriotic Front (PF) members in Ndola’s Chifubu constituency yesterday morning protested to register their displeasure on the decision by the party's central committee...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.