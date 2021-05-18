Napsa Stars coach Mohamed Fathi has cautioned his players not to underrate their struggling hosts Nkana in Wednesday’s relegation clash at Nkana Stadium Kitwe.

The two sides meet in a rescheduled FAZ Super League Week 17 fixture fighting for their survival in the bottom four of the log.

Nkana are second from bottom at number 17 on 28 points while Napsa occupy the top slot of the relegation zone at number 15 on 36 points with seven and eight games left respectively.

“It is a big team, it doesn’t matter what position they are in on the table,” Fathi said.

Nkana and Napsa come into the mid-week date with mixed fortunes from last weekend.



Napsa beat Indeni 4-3 in a Nkana Stadium doubleheader last Sunday while Nkana lost 2-1 to Lusaka Dynamos in the late kickoff.

Nkana’s loss also brought to an end a promising three-match revival in which the struggling FAZ Super League title holders picked up two big away victories over leaders Zesco United where they won 1-0 and Power Dynamos whom they beat 2-0.

“It is a very serious game; this is a very, very big team and we shouldn’t even underrate them or think they are in the relegation zone,” Fathi said.

“In fact, the game will be tougher especially with a big team like this one fighting relegation so we should just keep focused.”



18/05/2021

WEEK 17

Nkana-Napsa Stars

WEEK 24

Green Eagles-Indeni

WEEK 25

Kitwe Unitd-Lusaka Dynamos