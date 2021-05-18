A Ndola based civic organisation has advised political parties contesting in this year`s general elections to consider other means of campaigning such as online platforms in a bid to avoid the spread and contraction of COVID-19.

Democratic Governance and Human Rights Advocates ( DEGHA) Executive Director Gerald Mutelo says most political parties can avoid the spread and contraction of the virus by using other platform such as radio, internet, televisions to spread their manifesto.

“I am not discouraging people to campaign but it is important to keep people safe from COVID -19 by discouraging large gatherings”, he said.

Mr Mutelo has however called on the ruling Patriotic front PF to lead by example in observing the COVID-19 guidelines as campaign get to a heat in the country.

The DEGHA Executive Director observed that the PF has been the number one breaker of the COVID-19 guideline evidenced by the huge crowds during its meetings with members.

If the spread COVI-19 can only be prevented if the ruling party which is a biggest political party ensures that guidelines are followed by its supporter during campaigns, Mr. Mutelo said.

This week the Electoral Commission Zambia ECZ also advised political parties from holding rallies during campaigns due to COVID-19.