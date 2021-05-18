9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

President Lungu receives Kudos for appointing Luo as running mate

By Photo Editor
45 views
0
Feature Politics President Lungu receives Kudos for appointing Luo as running mate
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia National Women’s lobby in Northern Province has hailed President Edgar Lungu for appointing Nkandu Luo as his running mate.

Women’s lobby Provincial Chairperson and the focal point for Non-Governmental, Gender Organization Coordinating Council (NGOCC) Christine Chipimo, says President Lungu must be commended for continued support to the women’s involvement in decision making positions that include the first ever female Vice President Inonge Wina.

Ms Chipimo explained that Professor Luo is not only an ordinary woman, but she has the capacity to deliver in any position of influence as she has demonstrated before in many spheres of life.

“You know this is what we have been crying for and we have been given, the only challenge is that as women, we do not support each other, so my appeal is that please women let us support one another,” Ms Chipimo stressed.

Ms Luo was once Chairperson for the NGOCC and she delivered, that is why it is important that we render her total support.

“We shall be meeting to see what we can do for all women who have been adopted ,” she said

And Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Chairperson for Mobilization, Geoffrey Mwamba Bwalya, has praised women for the various achievements they have attained at national and personal levels, adding that the reason President Lungu has retained faith in Professor Nkandu Luo.

President Lungu has seen how Ms Wina performed as Vice President the reason he has also considered Professor Luo,” Mr Bwalya stated.

Previous articleNkana and Napsa Stars Meet in D-Zone Clash

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsPhoto Editor - 0

President Lungu receives Kudos for appointing Luo as running mate

The Zambia National Women’s lobby in Northern Province has hailed President Edgar Lungu for appointing Nkandu Luo as his...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Three presidential aspiring candidates file in nominations

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 14
Three presidential aspiring candidates have today filed in their nomination at Lusaka’s Mulungushi Conference center. 3rd Liberation Movement party President Enock Tonga and Patriots...
Read more

Aspirants for presidential, parliamentary, council positions to file nominations this week

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 10
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced that the filing of nominations for aspiring candidates for the August 12, 2021 general elections will...
Read more

PF Suspends its All its Public Rally Campaigns

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 30
The Ruling PAtritic Front (PF) has said that the party has decided supsend all public rallies in view of the Covid-19 health guidelines as...
Read more

NDC Faction led by Saboi Imboela sues Akafumba’s faction for mascarading as party officials

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 7
The National Democratic Congress, NDC, has decided to sue its former leaders for continuing to mascarade as party officials. The people being sued are; Mr....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.