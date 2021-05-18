The Zambia National Women’s lobby in Northern Province has hailed President Edgar Lungu for appointing Nkandu Luo as his running mate.

Women’s lobby Provincial Chairperson and the focal point for Non-Governmental, Gender Organization Coordinating Council (NGOCC) Christine Chipimo, says President Lungu must be commended for continued support to the women’s involvement in decision making positions that include the first ever female Vice President Inonge Wina.

Ms Chipimo explained that Professor Luo is not only an ordinary woman, but she has the capacity to deliver in any position of influence as she has demonstrated before in many spheres of life.

“You know this is what we have been crying for and we have been given, the only challenge is that as women, we do not support each other, so my appeal is that please women let us support one another,” Ms Chipimo stressed.

Ms Luo was once Chairperson for the NGOCC and she delivered, that is why it is important that we render her total support.

“We shall be meeting to see what we can do for all women who have been adopted ,” she said

And Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Chairperson for Mobilization, Geoffrey Mwamba Bwalya, has praised women for the various achievements they have attained at national and personal levels, adding that the reason President Lungu has retained faith in Professor Nkandu Luo.

President Lungu has seen how Ms Wina performed as Vice President the reason he has also considered Professor Luo,” Mr Bwalya stated.