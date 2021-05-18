Zimbabwe has invited Zambia for international friendly matches to be played in Harare next month.

The friendlies will involve Men’s Senior 15’s National team, Women’s 15’s National Team and Under 20 men’s 15’s National Team.

The games will take place on 2nd and 5th June in Harare, Zimbabwe.

“These friendlies are meant to assist African Unions with game time in preparation for the Africa Cup and Rugby World Cup 2023,” said Zambia Rugby Union spokesperson Cecilia Tresha.

“Full team lists and travel dates will be released soon after the trials which are scheduled to take place on Saturday 22nd May,” Tresha said.