Forest Rangers have sent coach Tennant Chilumba on forced leave.

Chilumba has been sidelined by the Ndola club following a recent run of poor results by the 2019/2020 FAZ Super League runners-up who have posted two draws and three defeats in their last five games.

“Forest Rangers FC head coach Tennant Chilumba has been sent on administrative leave with immediate effect,” Forest stated in a media release.

“In the interim, coach Owen Kaposa, the second assistant coach, will serve as acting head coach.”

Chilumba has been in charge at Forest since December 2019 when he replaced Perry Mutapa who had resigned to take up an appointment as Power Dynamos coach.

Coincidentally, Mutapa was also sent on administrative leave over a week ago by Power following a poor run of results by the Kitwe club.

Forest are currently sixth on 43 pints with a slim chance of qualifying for continental action for the 2021/2022 season.

This is after making their continental debut this term under Chilumba in the CAF Champions League where they made a preliminary stage exit.