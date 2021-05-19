9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Forest Rangers Sideline Coach Tennant Chilumba

By sports
45 views
0
Sports Forest Rangers Sideline Coach Tennant Chilumba
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Forest Rangers have sent coach Tennant Chilumba on forced leave.

Chilumba has been sidelined by the Ndola club following a recent run of poor results by the 2019/2020 FAZ Super League runners-up who have posted two draws and three defeats in their last five games.

“Forest Rangers FC head coach Tennant Chilumba has been sent on administrative leave with immediate effect,” Forest stated in a media release.

“In the interim, coach Owen Kaposa, the second assistant coach, will serve as acting head coach.”

Chilumba has been in charge at Forest since December 2019 when he replaced Perry Mutapa who had resigned to take up an appointment as Power Dynamos coach.

Coincidentally, Mutapa was also sent on administrative leave over a week ago by Power following a poor run of results by the Kitwe club.

Forest are currently sixth on 43 pints with a slim chance of qualifying for continental action for the 2021/2022 season.

This is after making their continental debut this term under Chilumba in the CAF Champions League where they made a preliminary stage exit.

Previous articleRampant Nkana Rally to Rout Napsa Stars

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Forest Rangers Sideline Coach Tennant Chilumba

Forest Rangers have sent coach Tennant Chilumba on forced leave. Chilumba has been sidelined by the Ndola club following a...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Rampant Nkana Rally to Rout Napsa Stars

Sports sports - 0
Nkana roared back to life in stunning fashion today after coming from one down to collect a 4-1 home win over Napsa Stars in...
Read more

Nkana and Napsa Stars Meet in D-Zone Clash

Sports sports - 1
Napsa Stars coach Mohamed Fathi has cautioned his players not to underrate their struggling hosts Nkana in Wednesday’s relegation clash at Nkana Stadium Kitwe. The two...
Read more

Kamanga Appointed CAF Finance Committee Veep

Sports sports - 2
FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has been appointed as CAF Finance Committee vice president. The decisions on the new heads of CAF's nine standing committees were...
Read more

BASKETBALL: Lunga Bullets Beat Spax Warriors in Copperbelt League Opener

Sports sports - 1
Copperbelt Basketball League champions Lunga Bullets have launched the 2021 campaign with victory over Spax Warriors. The league resumed at the weekend after a one...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.