The ruling Patriotic Front aspiring candidate for the position of Kitwe Mayor, Ms. Ashani Jayawardane, has said that she will not go independent or join other political parties after failing to secure the adoption for Kitwe Mayor on PF ticket

Writing to her support base, Ms Jayawardane said that after consultations with her political advisors, she had decided to remain in PF and support President Edgar Lungu, adding that she has also turned dow three invitations from other political parties to stand on their ticket.

Below is the full statement

Good morning my beloved friends, family and all my supporters.

I wish to finally tell you all, that after consultations with my political consultants, friends and family, I was adviced to continue supporting my president His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu and not to go independent.

All my suppoters have insisted that i go Independant and also three of the political parties have invited me to join them.

I wish to thank the three political parties who trusted me and invited me to join them. Thank you once again.

To my friends and suppoters who gave me overwhelming support when l was aspiring as the Mayor of this city of Kitwe, thank you from the bottom of my heart.

I have much regard for my president Edgar Lungu and want to honour my parents and continue to work with my president and the PF party.

Though I was very popular on the ground mainly in the poor compunds and the villages where I was working to elevate the lives of the underprivileged,

the central committee made a decision for Kitwe Mayor and I wish to state that I respect that decision and will be working with the adopted Mayoral candidate, all the Kitwe MPs and the other structures.

I have formed a foundation called Ashani Jaya Community Foundation which I will be using to continue helping the communities, so do not think I have abandoned you, as I can never do that to you the people I have come to love.

I wish to state my loyalty to the party PF and to my president Edgar Lungu.

Let’s work together and bring our president on board again in this year’s elections.

May God bless you all for standing by me and supporting me..Now, let’s work hard to win in Kitwe and get the support for our president Edgar Lungu.

With much love from,

Ashani Jayawardane (Jaya)

Former Kitwe Mayoral aspirant