China Non Ferrous Metal Company (CNMC) Luanshya Copper Mines (LCM), is to consider the reopening of Shaft 28 and Lufubu mines owing to the increased copper prices on the international market, Patriotic Front aspiring Roan parliamentarian Nathan Chanda has disclosed.

Mr Chanda who is the immediate past mayor said CLM had assured him that it will reopen Shaft 28 and Lufubu mines once the copper prices hit between $8-$10 thousand US per tonne.

According to the London Metal Exchange LME copper is trading at $ 10,278 United States per tonne.

“The dollar has hit a record that we never anticipated as a people of Roan, when I was mayor of Luanshya I enjoyed a cordial relationship and a warm working experience with CLM and it was then during one of the engagements that they assured me that once copper prices reach between $8,000 and $10, 000 per tonne they will consider reopening of 28 shaft and Lufubu mine and we will continue pushing for that,” Mr Chanda explained.

He noted that with Luanshya and Roan constituency being a predominantly mining town, reopening Shaft 28 to mining activities will help spur the district economy and create jobs.

“Since luanshya is predominantly held by miner, we are going to make sure that we push the issues surrounding the miners and ensure we serve the people” he said.

And LCM Public Relations Manager Sydney Chileya said the mine is undertaking feasibility studies in a number of areas and that future action would be announced once studies were completed.

“As you aware copper is a diminishing resource and once we mine out its not replenished, there we are carrying out feasibility studies in a number of areas as a way forward” he explained.

A roan resident Jacob Mwepu appealed to government to compel CLM to reopen 28 Shaft to create jobs for the people of Luanshya.

Another resident Martha Mwenya, a trader said reopening the mines will help to revive the economic activities in the district.

“As a trader I depend on people having money to support my business, and once the mine was reopened the people will have jobs and money to promote us traders, our goods will sale” she observed.

Shaft 28 got flooded in February, 2008 and holds an estimated 80 million cubic liters and will take a long time to drain.