Government says the legal framework for the social security and protection policy has been established.

Labour and Social Security Permanent Secretary Chanda Kaziya disclosed this today in Ndola when he paid a courtesy call on his Copperbelt Province counterpart, Bright Nundwe yesterday.

Mr. Kaziya explained that he was in the province with teams from his ministry, National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA), ZICD, Workers’ Compensation Fund where the Regional Director International Labour Organisation for Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia is expected to join the team on an extended social security and protection program to the informal sector in the province.

He said his team will start with Fisenge and Kapelembe pilot projects to monitor how the implementation of the project is fairing.

“This is a national project. The pilot project in Southern Province has performed very well and the plan is to roll it out across the country,” said Mr. Kaziya.

The PS added that the extended social security program will include domestic workers, taxi and bus drivers, agricultural workers as well as covering injuries sustained on duty by those in the informal sector.

Meanwhile, NAPSA Director General Yollard Kachinda said the extended labour social security program is comprehensive saying issues of social security have been a preserve of the working class ever since.

Mr. Kachinda disclosed that the program is targeting to capture a million people countrywide once fully fledged.

And speaking later, Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe said the target population for the social security program is available in the province adding that the government in the province will embrace and support the program.