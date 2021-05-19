9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Legal framework for social security/protection policy established

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
General News Legal framework for social security/protection policy established
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government says the legal framework for the social security and protection policy has been established.

Labour and Social Security Permanent Secretary Chanda Kaziya disclosed this today in Ndola when he paid a courtesy call on his Copperbelt Province counterpart, Bright Nundwe yesterday.

Mr. Kaziya explained that he was in the province with teams from his ministry, National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA), ZICD, Workers’ Compensation Fund where the Regional Director International Labour Organisation for Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia is expected to join the team on an extended social security and protection program to the informal sector in the province.

He said his team will start with Fisenge and Kapelembe pilot projects to monitor how the implementation of the project is fairing.

“This is a national project. The pilot project in Southern Province has performed very well and the plan is to roll it out across the country,” said Mr. Kaziya.

The PS added that the extended social security program will include domestic workers, taxi and bus drivers, agricultural workers as well as covering injuries sustained on duty by those in the informal sector.

Meanwhile, NAPSA Director General Yollard Kachinda said the extended labour social security program is comprehensive saying issues of social security have been a preserve of the working class ever since.

Mr. Kachinda disclosed that the program is targeting to capture a million people countrywide once fully fledged.

And speaking later, Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe said the target population for the social security program is available in the province adding that the government in the province will embrace and support the program.

Previous articleFred M’membe, Hamududu successfully file in nominations

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Legal framework for social security/protection policy established

Government says the legal framework for the social security and protection policy has been established. Labour and Social Security...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Pambashe Socialist candidate joins PF on the Nomination day

General News Chief Editor - 5
Socialist Party Candidate for Pambashe Constituency in Kawambwa District, Luapula Province has defected to the Patriotic Front ( PF) on the nomination day. ...
Read more

President Edgar Lungu is a trendsetter who has continued to support women-Prof Luo

General News Chief Editor - 16
Patriotic Front (PF) running mate Nkandu Luo has described President Edgar Lungu as a trendsetter who has continued to support women. Professor Luo said that...
Read more

U.S. A pledges K 9 billion for Zambia towards HIV epidemic control

General News Chief Editor - 7
The United States Government has pledged to contribute $400 million ( K 9 billion ) towards HIV epidemic control with an additional with an...
Read more

Copperbelt Province Police Chief warns Political Parties

General News Chief Editor - 3
The Zambia Police Service on the has sternly warned political parties in the province not to desist going with large numbers of supported during...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.