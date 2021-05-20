The Zambia National Public Health Institute(ZNPHI has cautioned the public not to be complacent as the country is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases and admissions.

ZNPHI Director, Professor victor Mukonka that people should continue taking precautions during the pandemic as the only way to fight the deadly disease.

Speaking during the 10th anniversary of Inkpot Girls Boarding School, Prof. Mukonka noted that citizens should not take the disease lightly stating that the disease is real and affecting the entire world.

‘’ You are aware of what is happening now, we have recorded the new Indian variant and we are into the election period, let’s ensure that we look after ourselves well,” he advised.

Stating that the country is expected to record more cases as the cold season approaches, the Professor said he was however impressed with some schools that have continued to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines as provided by the Ministry of Health.

Speaking at the same function, professor Mukonka applauded Inkpot Girls’ Boarding School management for contributing to the national development.

‘’ Investing in education is a strategic investment for the country, as it adds value to the progression of the country,’’ he said.

Prof. Mukonka noted that education is key to the economic development of human capital.

He a has advised schools to also use technology in providing education during the coronavirus pandemic.

‘’Schools can still connect with the pupils through the use of technology. I’m impressed with this school with the measures the school has put in place.

And Inkpot Girls Boarding School head teacher Clinton Namwaza pledged to achieve new benchmarks in the teaching fraternity.

Mr Namwaza thanked the school management for investing in girl child education to enhance equal opportunities.

And the school head girl Anayawa Mukumbuta urged her fellow pupils not to relent in achieving the desired academic results especially during the COVID-19 period .