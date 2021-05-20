The Non-Governmental Gender Organisation Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has vowed to give equal support to women contesting the 2021 general elections, as Presidential candidates and running mates.

NGOCC Chairperson Mary Mulenga told ZANIS in an interview that her organization will work with all the female candidates that have filled in nominations, regardless of the political parties they represent.

“It is all about women, we will give them equal support, this is what we have been doing, fighting for, we want to ensure they get the best chance in the elections” said Mrs Mulenga.

She explained that the NGOCC has no preferred candidate but the cause of promoting the agenda of enhancing women participation in politics and governance as it seeks a 50 – 50 percent representation.

Mrs Mulenga said her organization is not partisan as is being portrayed in the media and the general public.

She said the NGOCC has made it a must to visit the country’s only female presidential candidate and all the female presidential running mates to offer support.

Mrs Mulenga said the visit to Professor Nkandu Luo was taken out of context and blown out of proportion by the media.

She explained that Professor Luo is a model of empowerment in the country and it was only proper that the women movement went to appreciate and acknowledge her achievement and political appointment.

“Our visit to Professor Nkandu Luo was blown out of proportion, we were showing our solidarity for women empowerment because she has been a model for us” said Mrs Mulenga.

The NGOCC Chairperson challenged the media in the country to desist from being biased and provide equal and fair coverage to all women contesting the August 12 general elections.

“Can the media, please, afford all these female candidates contesting the general elections equal coverage” said Mrs Mulenga.

New Heritage Party Leader Chishala Kateka is the only female candidate contesting in the 2021 Presidential race while the PF, UPND and DP have female presidential running mates.

Professor Luo is Patriotic Front (PF) President Edgar Lungu’s running mate, while United Party for National Development (UPND) Leader Hakainde Hichilema has former National Assembly Deputy Speaker and Party Vice President Mutale Nalumango as his running mate.

Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba has Judith Kabemba as his running mate.