The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has gotten off a good start on local government elections by scooping 4 ward seats after all the opposition and independents failed to field candidates.

In Luapula Province in Kabanse Ward in Pambashe Constituency, the PF candidate was declared duly elected after going unopposed

In North Western Province 3 Patriotic Front (PF) Councillors in Mufumbwe district went through unopposed. The three Wards in which the ruling party has gone through unopposed are Lalafuta, Kalengwa and Kashima West following the failure by opposition UPND Candidates to file in their nominations due to their failure to meet the requirements.

And in the Kalumbila district, about 4 UPND Candidates have so far failed to file in their nominations on technical grounds.

Meanwhile, PF North Western Province Chairperson MCC Jackson Kungo has described the situation as the downfall of UPND in the Province.

“And that is why I have always rubbished the claims by the UPND that this is their stronghold,” said Mr. Kungo.

He stated that if North Western was a UPND stronghold, they were NOT going to fail to have all its Candidates file in.

Chairman Kungo disclosed that all PF local government Candidates in the Province have successfully filed in their nominations.