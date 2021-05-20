The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has gotten off a good start on local government elections by scooping 4 ward seats after all the opposition and independents failed to field candidates.
In Luapula Province in Kabanse Ward in Pambashe Constituency, the PF candidate was declared duly elected after going unopposed
In North Western Province 3 Patriotic Front (PF) Councillors in Mufumbwe district went through unopposed. The three Wards in which the ruling party has gone through unopposed are Lalafuta, Kalengwa and Kashima West following the failure by opposition UPND Candidates to file in their nominations due to their failure to meet the requirements.
And in the Kalumbila district, about 4 UPND Candidates have so far failed to file in their nominations on technical grounds.
Meanwhile, PF North Western Province Chairperson MCC Jackson Kungo has described the situation as the downfall of UPND in the Province.
“And that is why I have always rubbished the claims by the UPND that this is their stronghold,” said Mr. Kungo.
He stated that if North Western was a UPND stronghold, they were NOT going to fail to have all its Candidates file in.
Chairman Kungo disclosed that all PF local government Candidates in the Province have successfully filed in their nominations.
That is definitely poor organization by the UPND in those areas, being the biggest opposition political party in the country, they should be very prepared at every level to compete. Local wards are the grassroots that mobilise the party and if there is no support on the grass level to this extent, it is a worrying matter. Yes they maybe doing okay in other levels but this is a draw back because in those failed wards, hundreds of votes are lost because there is evidence that there is no support and the popularity is dwindling. Those were really easy wins for the PF even before the votes are cast!
Ba @Observer this is another PF failed stunt. I’m not convinced.
The problem is that UPND senior leaders like Jack Mwiimbu and Garry Nkombo were fighting for survival by clinging to their positions even when it was clearly apparent that they had lost ground. Hichilema also went into hiding because of his issues with Nawakwi and the Hatembos. Nalumango couldn’t take charge because she has never acted as President although she’s the 2nd in command. This is the level of disorderliness in Zambia’s main opposition Party. It’s also the disadvantage of running a centralized system. Look at the Kazungula Bridge, Lungu announced that it’ll operate up to 22.00hrs but the Botswana side closes at 18.00hrs! Will we ever do anything correctly?