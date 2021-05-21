The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has demised the allegations leveled against the Commission by the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema that it was under pressure to disqualify his nomination.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano said the remakes issued by the UPND leader were far from truth.

Speaking during a briefing to wrap-up the closing of the Presidential nomination at the Mulungushi International Conference Center, Mr Nshindano described the statement made by Mr Hichilema as unfortunate.

“With regards to the UPND allegation leader Hakainde Hichilema that the Commission was under pressure to disqualify the nomination that is far from the truth and it’s very unfortunate, ” he said.

Mr Nshindano stated that the Commission was at no point under pressure to warrant the disqualification of the UPND as alleged.

He explained that the Commission is an independent autonomous body which operates according to the provisions of the constitution.

The ECZ Chief Electoral Officer pointed out that the Commission will continue to function independently adding that it will not be influenced by any individual or institution.

“And the Commission was at no point under pressure from any body and the Commission will remain an independent and an autonomous body as is provided for in the constitution and will undertake its mandate diligently as per law and will not be influenced by any individual or institution,” He said.

The exercise commenced on Monday 17th May 2021.

Meanwhile, Mr Nshindano said that the opposition UPND party refused to submit the required documentation in advance for processing the nominations.

He said when the party agents were contacted by the Commission to bring the documents in good time refused and opted to bring the documents on the actual day of nominations.

“The Commission did contact UPND political party agents to bring the documents in good time of which they refused to do so and preferred to come with the documents when they were filling in,” he said.

He further indicated that the documents submitted by the UPND during the preprocessing were not in order but that the Commission accommodated them so as to ensure that the documents were in order.

“And when they did in the preprocessing the documents were not in order and they had to be accommodated, for them to ensure that were in order,” Mr. Nshindano revealed.

And the ECZ says UPND and MMD breached the COVID-19 guidelines during the nomination process. Mr Nshindano said the Commission observed that on Wednesday and yesterday the UPND and MMD did not abide by the set health guidelines.

However, Mr Nshindano disclosed that during the opening of the nominations on Monday 17th May 2021 political parties did observe and follow the COVID-19 protocol.

“We noticed that all political parties that processed after the opening of the nominations process on Monday 17th fully did abide by these procedures and unfortunately these were breached yesterday and today. We did see a breach by the UPND party as well as MMD, ” he said.

ECZ has since made a plea to all political parties to observe the COVID19 guidelines as they campaign.

“Our plea to political parties please do recognize that this an issue of life and death. It important the COVID 19 guidelines are upheld we also call on other political parties to follow suit, ” said the ECZ Chief Electoral Officer.