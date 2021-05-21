Fresh off the release of his Hip-Hop record ‘African Diamond’ with Malawian artist Dominant 1, Holstar collaborates with R&B/Soul singer Ariel to bring you Heartbreaks and Throwbacks – a Hip-hop/R&B record.

Set for release on the 21st of May, 2021, the EP boasts amazing vocals and impeccable writing. Desmond ‘Daize’ Lombe’s instrumentation enhances the Mature Hip-Hop/R&B vibe the two artists are aiming for and Holstar’s rapping is typically immaculate –he does not waste a single line.

While three of the four offerings on the EP are remakes Holstar originally recorded between 2012 and 2014, Ariel’s ethereal vocals create another incredible version of these songs. The EP kicks off with Ariel’s magical voice on the introspective “Tattoos” before Holstar traces his journey as an artist from the bottom to this point in time. “I Cared” details a forlorn lover reminiscing over a love that wasn’t meant to be. Holstar and Ariel’s artistic chemistry is particularly evident on the sensational “Will Always Be There For You”. Natalie is featured on “What She Said” and she provides such emotion and connection to the song which very much evokes a beautiful 90s love song.

The EP was a result of the two artist’s desire to work together. “So, this EP came about because Ariel and I admired each other’s work and thought it would be a great idea to do a joint EP bringing together Hip Hop and RnB which is a rarity in Zambia,” Holstar declares. At 14 minutes, Heartbreaks and Throwbacks is sonically cohesive and achieves what it sets out to.

Ariel is a Soul Artist whose singles, “Khaki No Be Leather” and “Zanga Kwane” have received airplay on several African TV platforms including Trace Africa’s Sunday Vaabz. He has shared the stage with the likes of UB40, Boyz 2 Men, UB40 and the late great Oliver Mtukudzi.

Holstar is a pioneer in the Zambian hip-hop scene and has been at the forefront of creating the music industry in Zambia. He released his album ‘Kupeleka Nyali Ya Moto’ in 2020 to much acclaim.

Heartbreaks and Throwbacks is available on all digital platforms.