Government says it is concerned with the continued surge in COVID-19 cases with 186 cases recorded of the 7,594 tests conducted in the last 24hrs.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Kennedy Malama says the country has in the last four days recorded above 100 cases.

Dr Malama said the country recorded one new death from Kitwe involving a 37 year old male with diabetes and hypertension and his death has been classified as a COVID death.

“The breakdown of the new cases and positivity by province are as follows: Central 18 (4.5%), Copperbelt 22 (2.6%), Eastern 8 (1.0%), Luapula 2 (0.6%), Lusaka 108 (3.3%), Muchinga 1 (1.1%), Northern 9 (2.0%), North-western 7 (5.3%), Southern 5 (0.6%) and Western 6 (1.3%).

“ We saw 31 districts reporting cases in the last 24 hours, with the majority of the cases coming from Lusaka (99), Kitwe (19), Chibombo (9), Chilanga (6), and Kabwe (5). The remaining 26 districts recorded fewer than 5 new cases each,” the Permanent Secretary emphasized.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths stands at 1,267, classified as 710 COVID-19 deaths and 557 COVID-19 associated deaths.

A total of 83 discharges were recorded from both the COVID-19 isolation facilities and home management, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 91,102 (98% recovered).

Dr Malama said currently the country has 737 active cases, of whom 688 (93%) are under community management and 49 (7%) are admitted to COVID-19 isolation facilities with 10 new admissions in the last 24 hours.

“Among those admitted, 36 (73%) are on Oxygen therapy and 5 (10%) are in critical condition. Our cumulative number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered stands at 134,832 for both AstraZeneca and sinopharm.

“ Country men and women, the threat of the third wave in Zambia is becoming more imminent. To avert a further upsurge, we urge you to adhere to the prescribed COVID-19 prevention public health measures,” the statement read in part.

He further called on the general public to continue observing the Covid-19 guidelines in order to curb the escalation of the pandemic.