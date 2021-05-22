Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) Presidential candidate Sean Tembo has advised State Counsel John Sangwa to find something worthwhile to do with what he described as his clearly abundant spare time, instead of hopping from one court registry to another, filing frivolous lawsuits.

In a statement posted on social media, Mr Tembo said that the State Counsel should be advised that a time for election campaigns is a serious time and not a time for courtroom jokes.

PeP STATEMENT No.36 ISSUED ON FRIDAY, 21st MAY 2021: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), we are in receipt of a lawsuit filed by State Counsel John Sangwa on behalf of the little-known Legal Resources Foundation in which our Presidential Running Mate, Mr Henry Muleya is the 3rd Respondent. Our quick perusal of the issues raised by the Petitioner drives us to the conclusion that this is a frivolous petition that is intended to waste the time of running mates and their political parties during this critical campaign period.

2. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we wish to take this opportunity to appeal to the Judiciary to come up with regulations that would protect citizens from frivolous lawsuits from otherwise mentally unstable individuals that are seeking unwarranted relevance in society. It is our submission that the court system should not be converted into a den for busybodies to harass innocent citizens.

3. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we further wish to take this opportunity to advise State Counsel John Sangwa to find something worthwhile to do with his clearly abundant spare time, instead of hopping from one court registry to another, filing frivolous lawsuits. The State Counsel should be advised that a time for election campaigns is a serious time and not a time for courtroom jokes.

