Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) Presidential candidate Sean Tembo has advised State Counsel John Sangwa to find something worthwhile to do with what he described as his clearly abundant spare time, instead of hopping from one court registry to another, filing frivolous lawsuits.
In a statement posted on social media, Mr Tembo said that the State Counsel should be advised that a time for election campaigns is a serious time and not a time for courtroom jokes.
Below is the full Posts
PeP STATEMENT No.36 ISSUED ON FRIDAY, 21st MAY 2021: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), we are in receipt of a lawsuit filed by State Counsel John Sangwa on behalf of the little-known Legal Resources Foundation in which our Presidential Running Mate, Mr Henry Muleya is the 3rd Respondent. Our quick perusal of the issues raised by the Petitioner drives us to the conclusion that this is a frivolous petition that is intended to waste the time of running mates and their political parties during this critical campaign period.
2. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we wish to take this opportunity to appeal to the Judiciary to come up with regulations that would protect citizens from frivolous lawsuits from otherwise mentally unstable individuals that are seeking unwarranted relevance in society. It is our submission that the court system should not be converted into a den for busybodies to harass innocent citizens.
3. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we further wish to take this opportunity to advise State Counsel John Sangwa to find something worthwhile to do with his clearly abundant spare time, instead of hopping from one court registry to another, filing frivolous lawsuits. The State Counsel should be advised that a time for election campaigns is a serious time and not a time for courtroom jokes.
Thank You and May God Bless the Good Citizens of the Republic of Zambia and Our Ailing Nation.
YOURS SINCERELY
SEAN ENOCK TEMBO (SET)
PARTY PRESIDENT
PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS (PeP)
YOU HAVE THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA FULL SUPPORT
WIN OR FAIL YOU HAVE TRIED AND THAT DEMANDS A THANK YOU
COMMENDING JOHN SANGA NOT THE PATR101C* F000LLS*
SC, JS, KEEP ON WITH THE GOOD FIGHT FOR MOTHER ZAMBIA , ALL SHALL GO
ON RECORD AND GOD SHALL REWARD ALL YOUR GOOD PATRIOTIC WORK, NOT THESE
CHAPS WHO ARE GOING INTO ELECTIONS AS DISTRACTION ONLY , BUT WITH 50+1 ,
THEY SHALL NOT GO INTO THE 2ND ROUND IF NEED BE, BUT WE SHALL
PUT HH AND UPND IN OFFICE , JUST IN THE FIRST ROUND .
SO WE DONOT MIND OF THE OTHER 14 SO CALLED ASPIRANTS AT ALL, NOT
EVEN LUNGU AT ALL