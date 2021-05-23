Vice President Inonge Wina has expressed happiness with the progress made on the construction of some developmental projects such as the Tazara-Chisanga taking place in Kasama district.

Vice President Inonge Wina emphasizes that a good road network is cardinal in connecting places such as schools, health facilities and markets.

Speaking when she inspected the construction works of the Tazara-Chisanga road, Mrs. Wina says the road will help the community to have easy access to important facilities.

Mrs. Wina has since appealed to the contractor engaged to work on the road to finish the project within the stipulated time frame.

“The progress made so far is very good and I urge you to continue working hard, ” she said

Mrs. Wina later inspected the Chikumanino bus station where she was also impressed with the works that have been done.

” It is such projects that help to foster development that government will continue working on by ensure that people have access to good services”, she stated

The Vice President further reaffirmed government’s commitment to continue fostering development to all parts of the country

And Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe said the construction of the Tazara-Chisanga road will help to alleviate the challenges people used to face especially during the rainy season.

Mr Chanda , who was part of the Vice President’s entourage , expressed confidence that once the road is complete and a bridge is put up, people will have easy access to all important places in the area.

Meanwhile Northern Province Permanent Secretary Royd Chakaba has appealed to Kasama residents to be patient as the contractor is working on the road.

Mr. Chakaba said all projects will be commissioned once works are done and are handed over to the government.