Sunday, May 23, 2021
Updated:

Copperbelt Students back Lungu

Student from across the Copperbelt have today launched the Students for ECL Copperbelt Chapter which will galvanise votes for President Edgar Lungu ahead of the August 12 General Elections.

Speaking after close to 450 students from various colleges and  universities marched through Kantanta Street in Kitwe with placards, Copperbelt University students representative Cyprian Musenge said students on the Copperbelt endorse the candidature of President Lungu because of the change that has been seen in the education sector over the 10 year rule by the PF and President Lungu’s leadership.

And Zambia Students Union Secretary General Isaac Mwanza who graced the launch of the Copperbelt student movement urged students to support the tested leadership of President Lungu which has continued to ensure education infrastructure is developed in colleges and universities.

Mr Mwanza, who is also a Governance Activist, said the change that students must be looking forward to is not about wanting to change a individuals but the kind of change that affects their lives.

President Lungu has brought real change to the education by building more universities, colleges and schools thereby reducing the distances students and pupils have to walk to schools and increasing more space to students.

And Meanwhile, Students for ECL National Coordinator Isaiah Mambwe said students countrywide are rallying behind President Lungu because he is the ideal candidate for this election.

Mr Mambwe said the country will see more education facilities being upgraded once President LUNGU is re-elected.

Other students unions which endorsed President LUNGU are those from Mukuba University, ZIBSIP, Kalulushi Nursing College, Luanshya Business College, Kitwe College of Education, Technical Vocational Training College and the Northern Technical College.

6 COMMENTS

  1. I do not see masked up students here. Ba Given Lubinda where are you to comment and condemn ECL for this careless display of disregard to covid health guidelines? I am sure these students are those privileged to have accessed bursaries.

  2. The most useless slave during American Slave was the house nigger..he thought was better than other slaves (blacks) because he used to clean Master’s dirty. Even used to , Master I know these people…
    A University or college student supporting Your F is strange. We can only speculate that these are plants ! A real student!

  4. UPND must stop organisers of this. They are really changing narrative that should make us win hearts of the youth

  5. Only PF would reduce students mixed in with hoodlums to this…we didnt see such in UNIP or MMD…this is what happens when you have foooooools like Bowman for MPs.

