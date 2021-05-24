Government says it has set up a Disease Control Fund ( DCF ) to help curb livestock diseases in Southern province, especially.

Director of Veterinary Services in the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Swithine Kabilika says the Fund to be managed by the ministry will help to reduce cases of animals diseases such as Foot and Mouth Disease ( FMD) that has affected most parts of the country.

Mr Kabilika disclosed this during separate stakeholders engagement meetings in Choma, Kalomo, Zimba, and Kazungula Districts, respectively.

Attending the said meetings where the police, council, farmers, Veterinary staff, and traditional leaders, among others.

He explained that the DCF has been set up in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation ( FAO ), among other cooperating partners.

And Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Deputy Director Geoffrey Muuka said using the DCF fund, his ministry has since ordered vaccines to inoculate cattle in the affected districts.

Dr. Muuka noted that his Ministry will commence the ring vaccination of cattle against the Foot and Mouth Disease immediately the vaccine arrives in the country.

He observed that the disease has affected farmers in 18 districts in the country in Southern, Western, and Central Provinces.

Among these affected districts included Kazungula, Zimba, Kalomo, Choma, Namwala, Sinazongwe, Monze, and Mazabuka, all of Southern Province.

Dr. Muuka stated that illegal movement of cattle has exacerbated the Foot and Mouth Disease, thereby strongly calling on farmers to get veterinary permits when they wanted to move their animals to other areas.

Speaking at the same function National Project Coordinator under the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Foot and Mouth Disease Frank Banda said he was happy with the technical and financial support from FAO.

Mr. Banda said using the FAO support was also creating awareness through community radio stations to enable farmers take preventive measure against the Foot and Mouth Disease.