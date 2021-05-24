The Law Association of Zambia is saddened by sentiments of ill will targeted at Lusaka Lawyer John Sangwa by the Patriotic Front provincial leadership in Lusaka for petitioning the eligibility of President Edgar Lungu in the constitutional court.

PF Lusaka Province Chairperson Kennedy Kamba is reported to have directed party members to treat Mr.Sangwa as a political opponent for merely challenging the eligibility of President Lungu in court.

In a statement, LAZ President Abyudi Shonga says the sentiments are irresponsible and capable of endangering the safety of a citizen who enjoys full protection under the constitution of Zambia.

Mr. Shonga says the PF alongside other political parties recently accepted LAZ’s call to participate in a peace charter ahead of the August general polls and the conduct of Mr.Kamba is an affront to the process that LAZ is spearheading.

The LAZ President said Mr.Sangwa must not be victimized for merely plying his trade no matter how unpopular or controversial the subject matter maybe.

He has since demanded for the withdrawal of the threats issued against Mr.Sangwa and an assurance from the PF that their cadres will not harm him.