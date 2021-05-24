9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 24, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

LAZ urges Police I.G and PF S.G to protect Sangwa from Kamba attacks

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
General News LAZ urges Police I.G and PF S.G to protect Sangwa from Kamba...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Law Association of Zambia is saddened by sentiments of ill will targeted at Lusaka Lawyer John Sangwa by the Patriotic Front provincial leadership in Lusaka for petitioning the eligibility of President Edgar Lungu in the constitutional court.

PF Lusaka Province Chairperson Kennedy Kamba is reported to have directed party members to treat Mr.Sangwa as a political opponent for merely challenging the eligibility of President Lungu in court.

In a statement, LAZ President Abyudi Shonga says the sentiments are irresponsible and capable of endangering the safety of a citizen who enjoys full protection under the constitution of Zambia.

Mr. Shonga says the PF alongside other political parties recently accepted LAZ’s call to participate in a peace charter ahead of the August general polls and the conduct of Mr.Kamba is an affront to the process that LAZ is spearheading.

The LAZ President said Mr.Sangwa must not be victimized for merely plying his trade no matter how unpopular or controversial the subject matter maybe.

He has since demanded for the withdrawal of the threats issued against Mr.Sangwa and an assurance from the PF that their cadres will not harm him.

Previous articleMinistry of Health Full Statement on Doctors Salary arrears

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

LAZ urges Police I.G and PF S.G to protect Sangwa from Kamba attacks

The Law Association of Zambia is saddened by sentiments of ill will targeted at Lusaka Lawyer John Sangwa by...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government sets up Fund to help curb livestock diseases in Southern province

General News Chief Editor - 1
Government says it has set up a Disease Control Fund ( DCF ) to help curb livestock diseases in Southern province, especially. Director...
Read more

State demanding K5 million from lawyer John Sangwa after his petition against ECZ was dismissed

General News Chief Editor - 18
The State is demanding K5 million from lawyer John Sangwa after his petition against the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) was dismissed by the...
Read more

ZRA pleased with the positive response to its Amnesty on imported motor vehicles

General News Photo Editor - 2
The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) says it is happy with positive response by the general public to its recent amnesty to...
Read more

Alliance for Accountability Advocates youth project launched in Solwezi

General News Photo Editor - 0
North-Western Province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela has reaffirmed government’s commitment to prioritizing the needs of youths and young women in the country. Mr Mangimela...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.